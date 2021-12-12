A new coach means new firsts.
Pacific girls basketball earned the first win in the career of first-year Head Coach Melanie Missey Wednesday, improving to 1-3 on the season with a consolation semifinal victory against St. Pius X (4-3) at the Herculaneum Tournament.
The Lady Indians overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn their way into Friday’s consolation final at 5:30 p.m. against Grandview.
“(The) score was 17-27 at the end of the third quarter,” Missey said. “We put on the pressure and began pressing St. Pius, were able to get them to turn the ball over, and we ended (up) outscoring them, 22-6, in the fourth quarter.”
Molly Prichard and Lexi Clark led Pacific with eight points apiece in the contest.
Clark made four of her points at the free-throw line in the closing minutes to help seal the win.
Prichard recorded 14 rebounds, six on the offensive side of the glass.
The team’s full statistics were not available at print deadline.
After the tournament concludes Friday, the Lady Indians will open Four Rivers Conference play at home Monday against Union at 7 p.m.