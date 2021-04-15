The Lady Indians were the only team to break 100 points Friday at the St. James relays.
Pacific scored 130 points to finish first in the team standings at the event.
“We had strong performances out of several younger athletes,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “I was really impressed with the progress that many of the girls are making in their events. They are putting in a lot of work and improving quickly.”
Steelville (98.5 points) edged Cuba (98) for second place.
St. James finished fourth at 91.5 points.
St. Clair scored 70 points to finish fifth.
“The girls are really starting to create a foundation that we can start building on,” St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser said. “The girls that we have right now are willing to work hard and willing to try different events to be put in the best position to succeed. They are really starting to create an environment where they are willing to do what is best for themselves and for the team.”
Salem rounded out the field with a score of 52.
Below are the individual competition results.
Distances and heights for the meet were recorded in meters as MSHSAA transitions to the metric system this season.
• 100-meter dash — Pacific’s Ilexia Wallace won in 14 seconds flat. Second place went to St. James’ Gracie Satterfield (14.18) and third to Cuba’s Kiyah Bast (14.2).
• 200-meter dash — Wallace earned a second victory with a time of 29.78, followed by St. Clair’s Alexis Murray (30.44) and Cuba’s Justina Dong (30.86).
• 400-meter dash — Steelville took both first and second in the event with Daylan Pryor (1:06.01) the winner and Courtney Diaz (1:07.26) the runner-up. St. Clair’s Ava Brand (1:07.39) placed third.
• 800-meter run — Diaz won for Steelville in 2:43.24. Pacific’s Jenna Anding (2:47.35) placed second and St. Clair’s Melodi Miller (2:53.48) third.
• 1,600-meter run — Cuba’s Kaylee Fulliam won with a time of 6:14.33. She was followed by St. James’ Vanessa Perona (6:25.02) and Salem’s Allison Manthey (6:30.22).
• 3,200-meter run — Fulliam was again the winner in 13:51.08. Second and third went to Perona of St. James (13:55.26) and Cuba’s Melayna Brown (14:39.03).
• 100-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Alexis Lay won in 17.9. St. James’ Alexis Barks (18.77) took second and Steelville’s Naomi Perkins (19.17) third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Lay earned another victory, finishing first in 50.2 seconds. She was followed by St. James’ Camille Bullock (52.08) and Barks (54.63).
• 400-meter relay — Steelville (55.33) won, followed by Pacific (56.64) and Cuba (56.71).
• 800-meter relay — St. James earned the win in 1:58.5, followed closely by St. Clair (1:59.65) with Pacific (2:02.77) taking third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Steelville (4:33.75) placed first with St. Clair (4:39.55) taking second and Cuba (4:56.81) third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Pacific took the win in 12:05.08. Second went to St. Clair (12:49.12) and third to St. James (12:49.91).
• Shot put — Salem’s Ashton Mink had the longest heave of 10.39. Cuba’s Ashley Henke (9.58) followed in second and Bast (9.57) in third.
• Discus — Bast made the long toss of 34.38. Salem’s Mink (29.36) placed second and Henke (25.43) third.
• High jump — Steelville’s Sydney Booker won with a jump of 1.5. Second went to Salem’s Savannah Manthey with a mark of 1.45. Cuba’s Rylee Black took third at 1.4.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Lay marked 4.99 to win the event, edging out teammate Annie Tomlinson (4.98). St. Clair’s Vada Moore finished third in 4.62.
• Triple jump — Steelville’s Lauren Davis posted the top mark of 10.12. Pacific’s Emma Parry (9.52) placed second and St. Clair’s Moore (9.21) third.
• Pole vault — Salem’s Manthey won by clearing 2.37. Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel (2.3) took second and Salem’s Grace Kunkel (2.15) third.
No javelin results were reported from this meet.