Led by three players in double figures, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians won in runaway fashion Monday.
Pacific (3-7) outpointed Affton (0-8) in every period to win on the road, 64-38.
The Lady Indians opened up a 12-5 lead after one quarter and had things well in control, 34-15, at halftime.
The score was 54-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Kiley Stahl’s double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds led the charge. She also grabbed four steals.
Campbell Short notched 15 points with five rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Lexi Clark posted 10 points along with seven assists, five steals, four rebounds and one block.
Molly Prichard was next with seven points and seven rebounds along with three steals, two assists and one block.
Alaina Greer recorded six points with three steals, two rebounds and one assist.
Shelby Kelemen netted five points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Hannah Bruns scored two points with six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Abigail Lilley contributed two rebounds.
Jaylynn Miller grabbed one rebound and one steal.
Scoring for Affton were Chloe Daughtry (11 points), Eniola Osikoya (eight), Layla Smith (five), Sydney Blackmon (four), Megan Hasani (four), Alexa Lofgren (three), Emma Grana (two) and Alisa Tran (one).
Pacific next plays Wednesday at home against Mehlville, starting at 7 p.m.