Wright City’s Liberty Christian Academy remained unbeaten in girls basketball through two rounds at the annual Battle in Bourbon.
Liberty (13-0) advanced to the championship game of the tournament Saturday after a 47-32 victory against Pacific (2-7) in the semifinals.
The semifinal games, originally scheduled for Thursday, were postponed 48 hours due to poor travel conditions.
The third-place game has been rescheduled for this coming Saturday and will pit the Lady Indians against Laquey (8-3) at 1:15 p.m.
“Pacific played a hard-fought battle, unfortunately Liberty had two solid post players who dominated under the basket,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Our girls played well, executed on the offensive end getting second chance shots and not allowing Liberty to have any transition baskets like they are used to getting every game.”
Abbey Hall scored 14 points, adding one steal and one rebound.
Lexi Clark netted six points with eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Molly Prichard finished with six points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Shelby Kelemen posted three points and one rebound.
Abby Lilley recorded two points, three rebounds and two assists.
Trinity Brandhorst made four rebounds with one steal and one assist.
Anna Cox and Lainie Greer each scored one point and made one rebound. Greer added one steal.
For the Lady Eagles, Adison Roden’s 18 points and Andrea Mueller’s 17 points led the way.
Other scorers included Gracie Foran (four), Sophie Mueller (four), Kylee Ball (two) and Anna Meyer (two).
Before getting to the makeup date Saturday, Pacific is scheduled to play Wednesday on the road at Mehlville, starting at 6:30 p.m.