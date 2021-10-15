With less than three weeks until cross country districts, teams are making their final pushes to be ready for the season’s most meaningful cross country runs.
Pacific’s runners competed Saturday at Potosi City Park, with the Lady Indians recording 159 points to place seventh in the Potosi Invitational.
The Pacific boys scored 207 points and finished ninth.
Farmington won both the boys (50 points) and girls (27) competitions.
In the girls race, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame sophomore Lauren Eftink won the race in 20:44.96.
Katie Prada was Pacific’s top finisher, taking 22nd in 22:54.76.
Also running for the Lady Indians were Rhyan Murphy (35th, 24:07.1), Amber Graf (36th, 24:09.14), Carly Vaughn (38th, 24:27.25) and Riley Vaughn (51st, 25:58.26).
Hillsboro junior Josh Allison topped the boys competition with the top time of 16:52.03.
Collin Haley led the Indians, placing 18th in 18:30.81.
Pacific’s following runners including Nick Hunkins (31st, 19:10.6), Dylan Stout (37th, 19:26.24), Joseph Gebel (61st, 20:32.18), Ben Brunjes (75th, 21:13.85), Noah Carrico (77th, 21:15.86) and Luke Wade (96th, 23:45.61).
Additional boys team scores included Hillsboro with 66, Steelville with 141, Potosi with 168, Cape Notre Dame with 187, Herculaneum with 199, Valle Catholic with 204, Arcadia Valley with 229, Ste. Genevieve with 231, Poplar Bluff with 282, Fredericktown with 316 and Kingston with 329.
Filling out the girls team standings were Hillsboro (107), Potosi (116), Cape Notre Dame (139), Valle Catholic (144), Cape Girardeau Central (149), Arcadia Valley (169), Ste. Genevieve (220), Poplar Bluff (221), Park Hills Central (242) and West County (270).
Pacific followed up with another run Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational. The Four Rivers Conference meet will conclude Pacific’s regular season schedule a week from Tuesday at Sullivan, starting at 2:30 p.m.