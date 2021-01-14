In the second Battle of Bourbon, third place went to St. Paul Lutheran.
The Lady Giants (3-5) of the Farmington school got a second-quarter surge to carry on to a win over the Pacific Lady Indians (2-7) Saturday.
The score stood at 9-8 after one quarter, but the Lady Giants rallied in the second period to take a 24-14 halftime advantage. After three quarters, the margin was still 10 points with the score at 39-29.
Kiley Stahl’s double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds led the Lady Indians. She added four steals and two blocks.
Also scoring were Lexi Clark (nine points), Molly Prichard (six), Alaina Greer (five), Hannah Bruns (two), Shelby Kelemen (two) and Jaylnn Miller (two).
Clark and Prichard were both one rebound behind Stahl with nine apiece.
Others with rebounds included Greer (four), Bruns (three), Miller (two), Kelemen (one) and Campbell Short (one).
Kelemen handed out five assists. Clark and Prichard had two assists apiece. Greer was credited with one assist.
Prichard notched five steals. Clark stole three. Bruns, Kelemen and Short all stole one.
Prichard and Greer each blocked a shot.
Pacific played at Affton Monday and will have its first home game of the new year Wednesday, hosting Mehlville at 7 p.m.