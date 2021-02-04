The Pacific Lady Indians made one last wrestling stop before the district tournament Friday and Saturday.
Pacific competed Saturday at the Seckman Tournament, which was won by Ste. Genevieve with 10 points.
Other scoring teams included Park Hills Central (seven), Festus (five), St. Charles (five), Fox (two), Jackson (two), Mexico (two) and Wright City (two).
Pacific had five wrestlers at the event, the most successful of which was Lana Todahl, who placed third in the 132A division with a 2-2 record.
Todahl scored pins against Mexico’s Kaylynn Pehle in 51 seconds and Jackson’s Trynity Vanek in 45 seconds.
Emmaline Steel placed second in the 143A division, going 1-1 with a victory by pin against Mexico’s Choice Foster in 11 seconds.
Scarlett Boyer wrestled at 159A where she either placed third or fourth. The result of her final-round match against Mexico’s Brett Iman was not included with the rest of the tournament results.
Boyer scored at least one win, pinning Winfield’s Maddy Gerholdt in 1:12.
Caylin McDonald (0-3) also finished fourth in 137A and Zoe Fisher (0-2) third in 122C.
The Lady Indians begin the postseason Friday and Saturday in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament at St. Clair.