A 12-0 run and a clutch shot allowed the Pacific basketball Lady Indians to end the Washington Tournament in the win column.
Pacific (5-11) bested Waynesville (2-13), 40-38, in the tournament’s final round Friday. The win, capped off by a Shelby Kelemen three that left 1.6 seconds on the clock, gave Pacific seventh place in the event.
“The very first part of the game, the girls did an awesome job,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “When your shots don’t fall in the second half, you’ve got to do something different, and you’ve got to fix what’s not working for us. If we can attack, because we’re a quick team, we’re either going to get fouled or finish out the bucket and that’s what they did tonight, so I’m very proud of them tonight.”
Pacific held the early leads, 15-14 after one quarter and 19-17 at the half, but Waynesville ended the third period with a 30-25 advantage.
Kelemen led the Lady Indians with 13 points on the night.
Abby Hall finished with 10.
“Abby’s been a huge factor on the court,” Missey said. “Her intensity, her hustle, getting tips and her great defense allows her to get steals and layups, so she’s been our leading scorer the last few games.”
Molly Prichard posted eight points, Lexi Clark six and Trinity Brandhorst three.
The Lady Tigers scored the first six points of the final period to stretch their lead to 11.
However, Pacific came roaring back with a three from Kelemen, a two from Abby Hall and a pair of twos from Lexi Clark to take a one-point lead with 3:23 to play.
Waynesville’s top player, Breona Hurd, answered with a go-ahead shot on the other end to make it 38-37 with 1:17 to go.
The score held that way despite a pair of Waynesville trips to the free throw line, which both resulted in the missed front end of a one-and-one opportunity. Waynesville shot a total of 2-11 from the stripe.
Pacific managed to make good on its last possession as Clark dribbled toward the baseline and kicked the ball back to Kelemen at the wing. She put the ball on the floor once, stepping to the right to get around her defender before launching the game winner.
“She (told) me the other night she didn’t think her shot was there the way it was last year,” Missey said. “I told her, ‘All you’re doing is hesitating.’ She hesitates and waits for the defense to come up to her and then tries to attack. I said, ‘You’re one of the best shooters on the team. You’ve got to just let that thing fly,’ and that’s what she’s been doing the last two games.”
Waynesville was able to get off a last-second desperation try from Pacific’s free throw line, but the Hail Mary went off the far right side of the backboard.
Hurd finished with 21 points despite sitting out most of the second quarter due to foul trouble.
Katlyn Black connected for 15 of Waynesville’s points, hitting exclusively from three-point range.
Brielle Garcia added Waynesville’s only other two points.
Pacific jumped right back into the action Monday, playing at Northwest.
The team is scheduled to host St. James Thursday in Four Rivers Conference play at 7 p.m.