The Pacific runners got a little more familiar with Gans Creek Saturday.
The Indians’ cross country squad ran in the annual Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, the same site where the MSHSAA state championships will be held in a little more than a month.
Pacific ran in the blue division, and the girls placed 29th with 650 points, the boys 36th with 820 points.
Park Hill South won the girls race with 150 points, and Keilah Wilkes was the individual winner in 18:42.8.
In the boys race, Lee’s Summit West earned 104 points to take first place, and New Bloomfield’s Nathan Hinrichs turned in the division’s top time of 15:48.9.
Another notable finish saw Union’s boys place 16th in the division with 450 points.
Katie Prada had the highest individual finish of any Pacific runner, placing 82nd in 21:30.8.
Following Prada for the Lady Indians were teammates Riley Vaughn (152nd, 22:46.5), Carly Vaughn (163rd, 22:54.7), Rhyan Murphy (168th, 23:01.2) and Amber Graf (190th, 23:42.1).
Collin Haley was the top boys runner for Pacific, coming in 93rd in 18:10.
Also running for the Indians were Nolan Gebel (126th, 18:27.3), Dylan Stout (187th, 19:08.2), Joseph Gebel (19:58.3), Noah Carrico (247th, 19:59.7) and Cody Stahl (265th, 20:42.9).
Pacific runs again Saturday at the Washington Invitational, held at Big Driver at 9 a.m.