All of the scoring came in one inning.
Fortunately for the Pacific baseball Indians (1-0) and unfortunately for New Haven (0-1) it was a monumental amount of runs.
The Indians scored 17 times in the first inning Friday at Owensville to defeat the Shamrocks in the opening round of the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Baseball Tournament, 17-0.
In total, the game concluded one hour and three minutes after the 1:05 p.m. first pitch.
“That’s effective, guys going out and playing good defense,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We got solid pitching from Drew (Beffa) and the guys came out and swung the bats and took advantage of a few miscues out in the field.”
Pacific sent 22 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning.
The statistical outcomes of that one half-inning were 13 hits (11 singles, one double, one triple), three hit batters, two walks, four stolen bases, two groundouts, a sacrifice fly, an error, a wild pitch... and a partridge in a pear tree.
“Even with pushing the game up a few hours, the wind and the cooler temps were a factor for both teams,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said. “I thought overall there were some good things to our game, but we struggled to get to our game early. Pacific has a strong offense and we missed a few plays that I think could have helped prevent a longer first inning for us.”
The game concluded after the top of the third inning.
Drew Beffa was the winning pitcher for Pacific, firing a one-hit shutout over the game’s full three frames. He recorded four strikeouts.
New Haven utilized three pitchers.
Jacob Gerdes tossed 0.2 of an inning and allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits and two walks.
Brandon Canania appeared thin the first inning, but threw just four pitches and exited after appearing to struggle with feeling his grip on the ball in the raw elements.
Emmett Panhorst closed out the inning by inducing a groundout. He went 1.1 innings and surrendered no runs on one hit.
Three Pacific players recorded three plate appearances in the first inning.
“I thought we had one that was going to make two outs in the same inning,” Reed said. “He would have definitely gotten a little razzing.”
Pacific leadoff hitter Trevor Klund went 3-3 and notched three singles in the first inning. He stole two bases, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Ayden Biedenstein went 2-2 with a double, a single, a run scored, three RBIs and was hit by a pitch.
Colton Kossuth tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in three.
Ethan Broser singled, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in one.
Andrew Payne singled, scored and drove in two.
Ethan Simpson singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in one.
Jack Meyer singled, scored twice and drove in two.
Mason Snider singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice with one RBI.
Jake Collier singled.
Matt Reincke walked, scored and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Xavian Cox stole a base.
Ryan Steinbeck singled off Beffa in the second at-bat of the first inning to produce New Haven’s lone hit.
“From my vantage point, I liked that my guys took aggressive swings, we communicated with one another and still played hard,” Poore said. “Fortunately, it’s still early in the season and I feel confident we can bounce back in our next game versus Owensville on Monday.”
In action Monday, Pacific beat St. Clair while New Haven lost to Owensville. The final round will be played Wednesday. Union hosts Pacific at 7 p.m. New Haven plays St. James in Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.