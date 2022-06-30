The Pacific Post 320 Freshmen had to hang tough at the end to keep Elsberry Post 226 out of the win column Friday.
Playing as the home team in the second game of a doubleheader at Elsberry Post 226, Post 320 (11-6) completed the sweep with a 13-11 win.
Pacific won the first contest, 10-0.
In the nightcap, Pacific built a 12-1 lead after three innings, but Elsberry (4-19) found an offensive surge in the second half to chip back into the game before falling, 13-11.
After Elsberry scored in the top of the first, Pacific tallied four runs in the bottom half.
Post 320 then expanded the lead with six runs in the second and two in the third.
Elsberry posted two more runs in the fourth and Pacific pushed across its final run in the fourth.
Post 226 got another run in the fifth and then scored seven times in the seventh before Pacific got the final out.
Conner Mooney started on the mound. In three innings, he struck out seven and allowed three runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks.
Seth Stack then pitched three innings and allowed one run on three hits and one walk, striking out five.
“Mooney (missed) a lot of bats early on,” Bruns said. “When he repeats his delivery and is able to find a consistent release point, he is tough to hit. Seth Stack came in in relief and did a great job of pounding the zone.”
Gavin Lane recorded one out in the seventh and allowed six runs on four walks.
Landon Andrew got the final two outs, striking out one. Andrew allowed one run on two hits.
Post 320 posted 12 hits, led by three singles from Landon Swebilius.
Lane doubled twice. Stack tripled.
Cole Ramirez and Trey Kulick both had two singles. Hagen Hassell and Bennett Parker hit one single apiece.
“We got the bats rolling early in this one, with a couple of our young guys Gavin Lane and Landon Swebilius leading the charge,” Bruns said. “Cole Ramirez also had a couple of quality at-bats in there as well. Credit to Elsberry, however, as they gave us a fight all the way to the end.”
Kulick and Hassell scored three runs apiece.
Cayden Matthes, Parker, Lane, Andrew, Ramirez and Swebilius all scored once.
Mooney and Lane drove in two runs apiece.
Matthes, Parker, Stack and Swebilius were each credited with one RBI.
Hassell drew two walks. Matthes, Parker and Andrew all walked once.
Mooney and Ramirez were hit by pitches twice. Andrew and Matthes were hit once.
Matthes stole two bases. Parker and Ramirez both stole one.
“All in all, we were happy to come out of Elsberry with two wins, and look forward to another good battle against Washington on Tuesday evening,” Bruns said.
Elsberry did all its late damage despite totaling only six hits in the contest.
Beau Schulte doubled. Brennan Howard, Brady Sheppard, Jackson Tucker, Cruz Cichon and Braydin Dillin all singled.
The Post 320 Freshmen host Washington Pot 218 Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the second half of a senior-freshman doubleheader.