Starting play in the St. Charles Freshman Legion Tournament, the Pacific Post 320 squad shut out Jerseyville, Illinois, Friday at Blanchette Park, 6-0.
Pacific opened scoring with four runs in the top of the second. Post 320 added single runs in the third and seventh innings.
Pacific outhit Jerseyville, 7-3, and Jerseyville made four errors.
Connor Mooney and Bennett Parker combined for the shutout.
Mooney went three innings, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out seven.
Parker pitched four innings, allowing two hits and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Trey Kulick, Hagen Hassell and Gavin Lee each had two hits.
Cayden Matthes doubled.
Austin Covert walked twice and James Imus and Landon Swebilius each walked once.
Parker was hit by pitches twice.
Kulick, Lane, Matthes and Parker stole bases.
Kulick, Matthes, Parker, Lane, Covert and Swebilius each scored once.
Hassell drove in two runs. Kulick had one RBI.