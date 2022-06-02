A seven-run lead proved to be just enough for the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen Sunday in the St. Charles Tournament semifinals.
Pacific held off Rhineland Post 147 to advance to the championship game, 9-8.
Rhineland, runner-up in its pool, scored first, getting single runs in the second and third innings against its Ninth District rival.
Pacific (4-0), winner of the Green Pool, scored seven times in the bottom of the third and added two runs in the fourth.
That’s the way it stood until Rhineland rallied for six runs in the top of the sixth. Pacific finally stopped the rally and held on for the win.
Rhineland outhit Pacific, 10-6. Pacific made three errors to Rhineland’s two.
James Imus was the winning pitcher, going 5.2 innings while allowing eight runs (two earned) on nine hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Landon Andrew got the save, pitching the final 1.1 innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
Cole Traub went the distance for Post 147, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on six hits, two walks and two hit batters. He fanned seven.
Connor Mooney and Austin Covert each had two hits for Pacific. Covert doubled.
Cayden Matthes and Imus each had one hit.
Trey Kulick and Hagen Hassell walked.
Mooney and Bennett Parker were hit by pitches.
Matthes and Mooney each stole a base.
Parker sacrificed.
Mooney scored two runs. Kulick, Hassell, Matthes, Parker, Imus, Gavin Lane and Landon Swebilius each scored once.
Mooney, Lane and Covert drove in two runs apiece. Matthes, Parker and Imus each had one RBI.
Eric Williams had three hits to lead Rhineland. Lane Kohlbusch had two hits, including a double.
Traub singled twice.
Caden Humphrey, Daeden Hopkins and Chase Romig singled.
Kohlbusch, Hopkins and Colton Rudiger walked.
Humphrey was hit by a pitch.
Rudiger scored two runs. Humphrey, Kohlbusch, Hopkins, Williams, Traub and Braden Schutt each scored once.
Kohlbusch drove in three runs. Williams, Romig, Schutt and Evan Towery drove in one run apiece.