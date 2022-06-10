The Pacific Post 320 Freshmen piled on the runs over the weekend.
Post 320 (6-4) recorded a pair of lopsided wins on the road at Wentzville Post 323 (0-5) at Holt High School, 15-2 and 13-1.
In the opening game, Post 320 pushed across three runs in the top of the first to take an early lead.
Wentzville scored its first run in the bottom of the third, but Post 320 got that run back right away with one in the top of the fourth.
Pacific then scored two runs in the top of the fifth. Post 323 answered with one run in the home half, leaving Post 320 ahead by a 6-2 score.
Post 320 capped off the game with a nine-run rally in the top of the seventh inning.
Bennett Parker was the winning pitcher. In five innings pitched, he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out seven.
Cayden Matthes pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four without allowing a hit or a walk.
For the rematch, Post 320 got off to an even better start, erupting for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Post 323 got its lone run in the top of the second.
Post 320 added three more runs in the bottom of the third and the game concluded after five innings of play due to the 10-run rule.
James Imus tossed the complete game for Pacific, striking out seven and allowing one unearned run on two hits and no walks.
At the plate, Ethan Holzmark led Pacific with three hits between the two games. He had a huge performance in the second game, connecting for a double and a triple while driving in four runs and scoring twice.
Holzmark added a single, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in the first contest.
Trey Kulick between the two games had two singles, three walks, was hit by a pitch, scored five runs, drove in one run and stole three bases.
Imus singled twice, walked twice, scored three times, drove in two runs and stole two bases.
Parker singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored three runs and drove in three.
Gavin Lane singled twice, was hit by two pitches, scored twice, drove in two runs and stole two bases.
Matthes singled, walked twice, scored four times, drove in a run and stole three bases.
Cole Ramirez singled, walked and scored twice.
Hagen Hassell singled, scored, drove in a run and stole a base.
Landon Andrew singled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Connor Mooney singled, scored and drove in two.
Landon Swebilius walked twice.
Post 320 returned home Monday, hosting De Soto SMCI. The team next plays Wednesday in a home rematch with Wentzville at 6 p.m.