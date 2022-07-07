Despite the attempts of Rhineland Post 147 to tie the game up late, the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen secured its final Ninth District victory of the regular season Friday.
Post 320 (13-7), ended the league schedule with a 7-3 record against the rest of the district, defeating Rhineland (4-6), 11-7.
Pacific holds the No. 3 seed in the Ninth District postseason this week at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in Washington. Post 320 opens the tournament Tuesday against No. 6 Wentzville Post 323 at 8 p.m.
It was a serious of terrible twos for Rhineland pitching to open the game as Pacific scored two runs in each of the first four innings, building an 8-3 lead as Post 147 managed two runs in the second inning and one in the fourth.
Rhineland broke through for a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth, cutting Post 320’s lead down to one run, 8-7.
Pacific gained some breathing room with the final three runs of the game in the top of the seventh.
Cayden Matthes pitched the first two innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Bennett Parker took over from there and went the rest of the way. Parker pitched five innings, allowing five unearned runs on two hits and three walks, striking out eight.
At the plate, Pacific rapped out five hits — all singles from Austin Covert, Landon Andrew, James Imus, Trey Kulick and Matthes.
Post 320 drew 11 walks, led by Kulick, who drew three free passes.
Covert walked twice.
Hagen Hassell, Conner Mooney, Matthes, Parker, Seth Stack and Andrew all walked once.
Mooney was hit by a pitch three times. Cole Ramirez and Hassell were both hit once.
Kulick, Mooney, Stack and Covert each scored two runs.
Ramirez, Matthes and Andrew all scored once.
Imus drove in two runs. Kulick, Mooney and Andrew were credited with one RBI apiece.
Kulick stole two bases. Imus and Ramirez both stole once.
Rhineland posted five hits, led by a triple from Lane Kohlbusch and a double by Cole Traub.
Traub, Evan Towery and Chase Romig each singled.
Daeden Hopkins pitched three innings. He allowed six runs (three earned) on two hits and eight walks with six strikeouts.
Colton Rudiger then pitched 3.2 innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks, striking out six.
Romig recorded the last out with a strikeout.
A win for Post 320 Tuesday would advance Pacific to play the No. 2 seed, Union Post 297, in the Ninth District Tournament winner’s bracket semifinals Wednesday at 8 p.m.