Numbers are up for Pacific football headed into the third season under Head Coach Paul Day.
After 48 players came out for the team in 2021, Day reported an increase to 60 players this fall.
The team was one of the more exciting in the area to watch last season, posting a record of 5-6. Pacific scored an average of 38.7 points per game in 2021 and won three games by six points or fewer.
Just under half of Pacific’s contests last fall were decided by one possession.
Day is one of five returning head coaches for Pacific’s fall programs. Also back are Joe Brammeier (volleyball), Tonya Lewis (softball), Rob Schimsa (girls golf) and Steve Smith (boys soccer).
Rob Schwierjohn is the only new addition to the school’s cadre of fall head coaches, taking over the cross country program.
Brammeier’s Lady Indians are defending district champions, rising to that level in his first year with the team after the varsity won just one match in 2020.
Temperatures Monday, the first day of official fall sports practices after the end of MSHSAA’s summer dead period, were projected to reach 93 degrees and a heat advisory was issued for Franklin County until 7 p.m.
Day reported the football team had plans to move inside if necessary.
Temperatures were projected to fall with highs in the mid 80s for the remainder of the week.
