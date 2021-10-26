The Dutchgirls pushed it to five sets, but the Lady Indians would not be denied in clinching second place in the Four Rivers Conference.
Pacific (13-11-1, 6-1) wrapped league play Tuesday by topping Owensville (9-18-1, 1-6), 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-13.
Hermann (7-0) avoiding having to split the conference crown with the Lady Indians by sweeping St. Clair Tuesday.
It was a close call for Pacific after dropping the first two sets and then needing to go into an extra point to take the third set and avoid a Dutchgirl sweep.
Pacific’s statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
The win concluded the regular season schedule. Pacific next plays in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament at Union, where the Lady Indians hold the top seed.
Pacific will play Monday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s contest between No. 4 Sullivan and No. 5 Union.