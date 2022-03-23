Three goals was not enough for the Pacific soccer Lady Indians Saturday against Northwest.
The Lady Indians dropped their opening game of the Rolla Blue Fish Tournament to Northwest, 4-3.
“We really have a special rivalry with Northwest,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We gave our best and they gave their best. It really showed.”
Pacific found its offense against the Lady Lions, scoring three times in the game.
Shelby Kelemen opened scoring with an assist from Kamryn Bukowsky.
Abby Hall netted the next Pacific goal with Caroline Tomlinson drawing the assist.
Tomlinson, a freshman, netted her first varsity goal with Hall assisting.
“They duked it out until the end,” Kelm said.
Emmaline Steel stopped eight Northwest shots in goal.
“We have five new freshmen who rose above today,” Kelm said. “We’re missing a few through injuries, but it was a great start to the season.”