The No. 7 seed did not go away quietly Monday at the Washington Girls Basketball Tournament.
Just after a one-point game in the matchup between the No. 1 and No. 8 seeds, No. 7 Pacific (4-10) ended within one possession of Parkway West (9-5), falling 47-44.
The result moves Parkway West into the semifinals Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. against Warrenton, while Pacific matches up No. 6 Holt in the consolation semifinals at 5:30 p.m.
The teams were tied at 9-9 after one quarter and Pacific got out to a 15-9 edge after Abby Hall scored the first six points of the second period.
However, Parkway West was able to turn the tide and end the first half with a 23-20 advantage.
“It was a different ballgame in the first half than the second half,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Once I told the girls ‘You’ve got to attack, you can’t settle for the outside shots — you’ve got to attack, attack, attack.’ They’re pretty much the same speed as our girls, which means they’re going to ride their hip the whole way in and we’re either going to make it or get put on the free-throw line.”
The Lady Longhorns remained in front, 32-24, after three quarters.
Pacific trailed by 10 with as little as 64 seconds left in the fourth quarter and worked diligently to trim the gap with eight of the game’s final nine points.
The Lady Indians still trailed by eight with 20.9 seconds left.
Two free throws from Trinity Brandhorst made it a six-point game.
A steal and a foul gave Pacific the ball back with 9.9 seconds remaining and sent Lanie Greer to the free-throw line, where she made the front end of the double bonus.
A miss on the back end was followed up by Hall with a rebound and a putback for two.
With the lead trimmed to just three points, Parkway West inbounded the ball with five seconds left, but Pacific was unable to get a foul to stop the clock.
“It boosts our girls’ confidence, too, when we go in as a seven seed and keep up with the No. 2 seed,” Missey said. “We just couldn’t finish it off.”
Hall led Pacific with 15 points.
Brandhorst finished with 12 points.
Lexi Clark finished with six points.
Shelby Kelemen and Abigail Lilley both posted five points.
Greer finished with one point.
Triniti Cook was the top scorer for Parkway West with 19 points.
Other contributors included Abbie Zensen (12 points), Alexa Riddel (10), Lexi Etchason (three) and Piper Brown (three).