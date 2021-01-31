Next up, Warrenton.
The Pacific basketball Lady Indians (4-12) are bound for the consolation final at the Washington Tournament after a pair of pool play losses against No. 2 Francis Howell Central (11-3), 57-20, Tuesday and No. 3 Waynesville (7-7), 64-23, Thursday.
Pacific, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, plays Warrenton in the final round Friday at 4 p.m.
Howell Central
The Lady Spartans set the tone early, scoring the first 21 points of the game and holding a 25-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We had some good looks at the basket,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “They’re a very good team and we have eight freshmen and sophomores on the team. We got the ball where we wanted, high-percentage shots, and we missed probably six in the first quarter. That doesn’t mean we’re going to beat them, but we were competing at the time. If we just finish, it would have been a lot better.”
Howell Central remained ahead, 40-11, at halftime and 53-16 after three quarters.
Shelby Kelemen’s eight points were a team high for Pacific. She also led in rebounds with 10, assists with three and steals with two.
Abigail Lilley netted four points and blocked three shots.
Campbell Short notched three points with two rebounds and one assist.
Kiley Stahl scored three points and made nine rebounds and one block.
Lexi Clark posted two points with three rebounds and two assists.
Molly Prichard finished with three rebounds and one steal.
Hannah Bruns made one rebound.
“I start two freshmen, two sophomores and a senior, so the only place they can go is up,” Thoele said. “They work hard in practice and want to get better. There are times they do some really nice things and times they do some freshman things.”
A trio of Howell Central players made it into double-digit scoring — Gracie Stugart (14 points), Rylee Denbow (11) and Sofia Tweedie (10).
Also scoring were Trinniti Matthews (eight points), Sophie Delaney (six), Monica Anderson (three), Megan Smith (two), Kilee Webster (two) and Briana Mason (one).
Waynesville
The Lady Tigers led 17-9 after one quarter, starting well on their way to finishing first in the three-team pool and earning a spot in Friday’s championship game.
Kelemen led with six points and five rebounds.
Short scored five points and made two rebounds.
Stahl added four points and two rebounds with one assist.
Bruns, Haddox, Lilley and Prichard each added two points.
Prichard grabbed four rebounds and blocked a shot.
Haddox made two rebounds and one assist.
Bruns, Clark and Miller each posted one rebound.
Clark made three assists and two steals.
Miller contributed one assist.
Breona Hurd scored 21 points to lead Waynesville.
Other scorers included Naudia Evans (17 points), Arinana Jones (11), Toni Durrant (six), Kaylee Gambill (four), CJ Jones (three) and Asia Morgan (two).