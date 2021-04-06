One of the area’s longest streaks nearly ended Wednesday.
Union has swept all of its Four Rivers Conference girls soccer games since March 29, 2011.
Falling behind to Pacific, the Lady ’Cats faced a massive task at Stierberger Stadium but rallied to win the league contest, 3-2.
Pacific (2-3, 2-1) did end one Union streak in the game. It broke Union’s shutout streak within the FRC. The Lady ’Cats hadn’t surrendered a league goal since April 19, 2017, at Sullivan.
It took 51 seconds for Shelby Kelemen to put the Lady Indians on top.
“We came out and had that fire within us,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “The last few times we’ve played Union, things have not gone our way. We already had a mentality on the bus. We stepped out onto the pitch and came out hard and strong. I’m super proud of them.”
Kelm said it was the start her team needed.
“We wanted to go for that shock and awe,” Kelm said. “We’ve had a couple of rough games this week. We talked about it on the bus. It was a little bit magical in that first minute.”
Pacific doubled its lead with 18:58 to play in the half. Abby Hall got up to head in a Kelemen corner kick and make it 2-0.
“I would not have expected that,” Kelm said. “I have great confidence in them, but Union is a tough competitor year after year. They have strong players and good leadership. It’s not unexpected. We’ve been doing better each game learning about one another and trusting each other. On the goal, sometimes height and tenacity works in your favor.”
That put Union on the ropes.
“In some games you just don’t have it,” Fennessey said. “I think that was the case for us against Pacific. Playing a really competitive double overtime game the night before I’m sure had a lot to do with it. Our girls look sluggish. They had to dig deep to find the back of the net.”
And fighting the wind and sun, Union was able to claw one goal back before the half. Mya Minor was able to score after taking a pass from Kaitlyn Hobson. That goal, with 9:05 to play in the half, cut it to 2-1.
Getting the wind and sun in the second half, Union still had to labor to find the net again. Pacific goalie Emmaline Steel stopped shot after shot. Union’s Emily Gaebe finally beat her with a shot from outside the box with 32:58 left in regulation. Minor assisted on the goal.
“Mya Minor was also productive for us on the forward line,” Fennessey said. “She got on the scoring sheet with a goal and assist. We now know that Pacific is much improved. Their goalkeeper made several key saves on us during the game. I thought they were able to penetrate our back line with relative ease at times. We got to clean that up moving forward.”
With time winding down, Union continued to pressure the Pacific goal, and Steel continued to stop everything.
With 5:43 left in regulation, Union finally pushed ahead. The Lady ’Cats had a free kick from outside the box. Normally, Emma Cloud would loop a shot around. This time, mindful of the wind, she kept her free kick on the ground and it skidded across the turf and into the back of the goal.
Union was able to kill off the rest of the time to seal the win.
“I thought the silver lining in the whole game was we were able to pull it out,” Fennessey said. “When it came down to it, two of our captains were able to finish off the game. Emily Gaebe’s goal in the second half and Emma Cloud’s goal and the closing minutes were just what we needed out of them.”
Union was coming off of its first loss the previous night, 3-2 to Rockwood Summit in double overtime.
“It’s still early in the season, and we have a lot of work to do yet,” Fennessey said. “Going back-to-back games is never easy, especially when it is against a conference and district opponent. I thought our bench came in and played well. We really needed those girls tonight. Their extra minutes are what helped us win the game.”
Union-Summit
Union suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday at Stierberger Stadium, falling in double overtime to Rockwood Summit, 3-2.
Each team scored in the first half and the second half. The Lady Falcons won it with a goal five seconds from the end of the second overtime.
Cloud and Gaebe scored the Union goals. Maddie Helling and Maliyah Minor assisted.
Peyton Sansom took the loss in goal. She played 60 minutes and allowed two goals, stopping seven shots.
Marisa Shollenberger allowed one goal in the first half. She made five saves.
Rylie Morris scored two of the Rockwood Summit goals, including the winner. Mackenzie Sundhausen scored one goal.
Becca Rheinheimer assisted on two goals.
Haley Glenn stopped seven of nine shots over 100 minutes for the win in goal.
“It was a great test for us,” Fennessey said. “I thought our kids came out ready to play the game. During the first half, I felt like we had more possession and better scoring chances. It was unfortunate to give up a penalty kick during the first half. I really like the way our kids responded though. We came right back down and scored a nice goal.”
Gaebe scored that goal.
Cloud’s goal came off of a Helling corner kick.
“Emma is proving to be dangerous on both ends of a free kick,” Fennessey said.
Fennessey praised the play of Logan Baeres and Maliyah Minor in the midfield.