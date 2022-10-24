Advantage Pacific.
For the second time in three meetings, the Pacific boys soccer Indians defeated Union.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain. Low 54F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Rain. Low 54F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 4:06 pm
Advantage Pacific.
For the second time in three meetings, the Pacific boys soccer Indians defeated Union.
Trevor Klund scored with nine minutes remaining to lift the Indians over Union.
“What a team,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “What a ride. We scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes of the game against an always tough conference rival Union. Credit to Union as they had the better part of the game and we were tired from back-to-back games prior to last night, but our defense held strong, we kept our composure, and started turning around the momentum and the key moment came with nine minutes left in the game on a corner kick and header/game winning goal from captain Trevor Klund.”
Thursday night’s game at Pacific ended in a 1-0 Pacific victory.
The Indians also won at Union Sept. 29, 3-0. Union came back to tie a Pacific Tournament game Sept. 9, in the final few seconds of regulation before winning in overtime, 3-2.
Pacific (10-9) got a shutout effort from Drew Beffa in goal.
Union (10-7) received an eight-save performance from Cooper Bailey in net.
Smith said Logan Hanna earned Pacific’s “Will to Win” ball award.
There likely won’t be a fourth meeting as the teams have been seeded on opposite sides of the Class 3 District 2 Tournament being hosted by Rockwood Summit.
Pacific is seeded fifth and will play No. 4 Lutheran South, a team it recently defeated, in the opening round Oct. 29 at noon.
Union, seeded sixth, will play No. 3 Parkway West at the same time, also at Rockwood Summit.
“I am so proud of this group,” Smith said. “What a legacy they are leaving. We’re not done yet.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.