One overtime period wasn’t enough to decide a winner Thursday.
Even two overtimes was not enough as Pacific (7-7, 2-0) and Union (7-3, 2-1) went all the way to a penalty kick shootout before Pacific emerged with a 2-1 home win.
“(This was) the win of the year so far over Union in an intense conference game,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said.
The Indians made all five of their penalty kicks in the shootout, and Union connected on four attempts.
Logan Bonds, Aaryn Curry, Jacob Turner, Trevor Klund and Blake Bearden each made good on their penalty kicks for the Indians in the tiebreaker.
Ayden Biedenstein made the stop in goal against one of Union’s penalty kick takers to give Pacific the win.
“(That was a) massive save and all (our) PK takers scored clinical goals to win the game,” Smith said.
The teams ended the first half in a 0-0 tie.
Bearden struck the first blow for Pacific, scoring in the 48th minute on an assist from Bonds.
Union’s Ardell Young netted the equalizer with just over two minutes to play in regulation.
Union keeper Cooper Bailey made a key save in the second overtime to preserve the tie.
The win gives Pacific the edge in the Four Rivers Conference race. Teams play two league matches against each conference opponent during the season.
Pacific and Union’s rematch is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 at Stierberger Stadium in Union.
The Indians go to St. Clair Monday for another league contest at 5 p.m.
Union next plays Tuesday, also at St. Clair, in FRC competition at 5 p.m.