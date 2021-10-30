From one win in 2020 to district champions in 2021.
It has been a dramatic turnaround for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians, who clinched the program’s first district championship since 1995 Tuesday at Union.
Pacific (16-12-1), the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 9, defeated No. 2 Rolla (21-12-3) in the five-set tournament final, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 20-18.
The Lady Indians thus advanced to Thursday’s sectional round where the team hosted District 10 champion Jefferson City.
Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier, in just his first season leading the program, completed the quick turnaround from a 1-17 team in 2020 to a team with 16 wins (as of Tuesday) and a district championship.
“I’m still trying to process it,” Brammeier said. “It was probably the most fun game we’ve had all year. It was the most intense. I wish we could play it all over again. I don’t know how to describe it — it was just amazing.”
Freshman middle hitter Caroline Tomlinson has been the team’s offensive leader this season. Tuesday, she delivered the game-clinching kill.
“I’m super excited and so proud of my team,” Tomlinson said. “I think we all work together really well. It’s just super cool to see stuff that you worked so hard for come together and end in a successful moment.”
Tomlinson finished the contest with 14 kills, four blocks, four digs, two assists and one ace.
Sophomore Miah Bonds was making just her third varsity start of the season at setter, replacing junior Lauren Langenbacher due to a non-COVID illness.
Bonds passed a reported school record of 48 assists on the night, according to Brammeier, adding 17 digs and one ace.
“It was genuinely hard at first, but I clicked with the other players really quickly,” Bonds said. “I’d been playing with them, just not in game situations. I’m just really connected to all these players.”
Although Langenbacher was unable to attend in person, she was represented on the Pacific bench with a cardboard cutout.
How quickly the rest of the Pacific lineup would jell with its new starting setter was something Brammeier said would be the key to how far his team could go in the district.
“This game we dedicated to Lauren,” Brammeier said. “We had her on the bench. We had pictures of her all around, and she was a big influence for us. She made a speech and talked to the team and wished she could be here. (Miah) came out big time. This game was all on her. She came out and executed more than anyone would have thought and left it all on the court. It’s like we didn’t even lose a setter. She stepped up big time.”
In another school record reported by Brammeier, libero Kamryn Bukowsky notched 42 digs in the contest. She added two assists and one ace.
Erin Brooks led Pacific at the net with 18 kills and 13 blocks, adding one dig.
Kaitlin Payne recorded 10 kills, one block, 20 digs and two aces.
Annie Tomlinson came up with 10 kills, one block and three digs.
Brenna Moore posted seven blocks and five kills.
Megan Langenbacher turned in 17 digs.
Sophie Deusinger made eight digs.
The contest was a seesaw battle with seven match points between the two teams.
Both teams stopped an opposing match point three separate times before Pacific found the finisher on its fourth match point opportunity.
Things looked bleak for the Lady Indians in the middle points of the fifth and final set as a 6-0 Rolla run put the Lady Bulldogs in a commanding position with a 10-4 lead.
Pacific reeled off seven of the next eight points to knot things up at 11-11.
“It was definitely point-for-point,” Brammeier said. “Each team knew what was on the line. They were fighting for everything and wanted to leave it all on the court. Both teams did an excellent job of that. Rolla is a really great team. They definitely made us work.”
The Lady Indians overtook Rolla to reach the first match point situation with a 14-12 lead, but the Lady Bulldogs battled their way back to extra points.
Pacific got to 15 points first, but Rolla was the first to 16, 17 and 18, making Pacific earn three points in a row to get to the 20-18 win.
“It was a lot,” Caroline Tomlinson said. “It was really intense, and I was glad we were able to pull through.”
Pacific had a familial advantage in being able to come together as a successful unit so quickly this season. The team features four sets of siblings.
“I just feel like since there are so many sisters, there are bonds already — it’s just easier to come together,” said freshman Tomlinson, whose older sister Annie, a junior outside hitter, is a three-year starter for the program. “Then there are so many friend groups. It’s just fun.”
Bonds ended Tuesday’s match with faith the team could continue to succeed this season.
“We have come a long way, and we’re going to keep going,” Bonds said. “We’re just going to prove to everyone that we’re not the same team as last year. We’re going to keep going, all the way.”
State quarterfinal matches in the tournament will be held Saturday with the winners advancing to the state tournament in Cape Girardeau Nov. 4-5.