Holding the host team, Northwest, to fewer than 10 points in each period, the Pacific basketball Indians came away with a road win Friday.
Pacific (4-10) topped Northwest (5-8), 41-31.
The Indians held a 10-6 edge after one quarter and a 22-15 lead going into halftime. The score stood at 31-22 at the end of the third period.
“It was a defensive game for both teams where possessions were at a premium,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We got a nice finish to the end of the third quarter when Xavian Cox drove to the basket to finish an and-one play and later stole an outlet pass to knock down a three pointer.”
Jack Meyer’s 10 points tied for the game high with Northwest’s Stefan Higgins.
Meyer added three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Cox notched eight points for Pacific along with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Quin Blackburn posted seven points with 11 rebounds, eight blocks, one assist and one steal.
Matt Reincke scored five points, adding six rebounds.
Nick Iliff netted four points with one rebound and one steal.
Ryan Bruns finished with three points and two rebounds.
Drex Blackburn and Nick Bukowsky each scored two points.
Bukowsky added two rebounds and one assist.
Drex Blackburn and Logan Bonds each made one rebound and one assist.
Higgins finished with a double-double for Northwest, adding 13 rebounds to his 10 points.
Other scorers included Colton Lee (nine points), Jeff Lentz (five), Alex Drexler (four) and Joe Wright (three).
Pacific plays at home Tuesday night, hosting Washington at 7 p.m.