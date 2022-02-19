Grandview’s basketball Lady Eagles were unable to take flight Wednesday in Pacific.
The host Lady Indians (7-15) won in the next-to-last home game of the season, topping Grandview (15-7), 45-30.
Grandview had previously beaten Pacific, 47-40, in a Dec. 10 meeting at the Herculaneum Tournament.
“(The) girls played their best game yet this year both on the offensive end and defensive end,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Last time we played Grandview we lost by seven, letting both Wakeland girls score 25 & 14 points on us. We were able to hold them to seven and two points.”
Statistics from the contest were unavailable at print deadline.
“The girls played together as a team,” Missey said. “Points were scattered amongst six different girls.”
Pacific wraps Four Rivers Conference play Friday at St. Clair, starting at 5:30 after snow postponed the contest for 24 hours Thursday. The Lady Indians will conclude the regular season Monday, hosting Festus at 7 p.m.