The first half was all Indians in the seventh-place game of the Turkey Tournament.
The second half was a different story, but Pacific (1-3) had enough at the end to hold off Owensville (0-3) in the final round at St. Francis Borgia Regional, 63-58.
Pacific built up a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 39-27 edge going into the intermission.
Owensville took advantage of Pacific turnovers in the third quarter and doubled up the Indians, 16-8, trimming the lead to 47-43 going into the final period.
The Dutchmen drew all the way back to even and took the lead twice in the fourth quarter before Pacific closed things out on a 10-4 run.
Matthew Reincke’s three-point shot from the bench-side wing with 4:03 to play gave Pacific back the lead for the final time.
Reincke scored seven of the Indians’ final 10 points to help seal the win.
Quin Blackburn led the way with a double-double, scoring 22 points with 18 rebounds, three blocks and one steal.
Blackburn was named to the all-tournament team.
Nick Iliff had a big first quarter, scoring 10 of his 13 points during the opening period. He added two rebounds and one steal on the game.
Jack Meyer knocked through 11 points to go with nine rebounds and two blocks.
Reincke finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Logan Bonds posted five points with one block.
Carter Myers dished out a whopping 14 assists to go with two points, four rebounds and three steals.
Drex Blackburn, Ryan Bruns and Xavian Cox recorded one rebound apiece.
Cox grabbed two steals and made one assist.
Bryce Payne posted 13 points for the Dutchmen, followed closely by 12 points from Brendan Decker.
Decker was Owensville’s representative on the all-tournament team.
Will Lauth and Logan Evans both hit a trio of three-point baskets to record nine points apiece.
Austin Lowder contributed four points, and Garrett Crosby chipped in three, Landon Valley two and Charlie Whelan two.
Payne finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds.
Decker made seven steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Pacific’s next contest will be a road game Friday at Hillsboro, starting at 7 p.m.