If you got there late, you probably missed the only scoring in Pacific’s 1-0 victory over Farmington Saturday in the Union Girls Soccer Champions Shootout at Union Middle School.
Freshman Abby Hall scored 2:35 into the game for the lone goal in Pacific’s 1-0 victory.
“We have a very young varsity team that continues to work hard and have become trustworthy of one another,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “It is a true team, a unit of one.”
Kelm felt her Lady Indians (3-3) could have added more goals.
“While I am satisfied that we held on to the win, the team and myself were frustrated with finishing,” Kelm said. “At the end of the game, it was evident that we need to continue to work on completing crosses. Farmington was a strong opponent, and they have some great talent.”
Farmington (2-2) was able to find its forwards for chances, but they either couldn’t put the shots on goal, or Pacific’s goalkeeper, Emmaline Steel, stopped them.
“Emmaline Steel in goal once again demonstrated her amazing ability between the pipes, and her leadership from the goal line is something very rare,” Kelm said. “Emmaline is by far the best goalie I have had the privilege of coaching. To watch her play on the pitch is a thing of beauty, and she guides freshman backup goalie Elayna Dubbs amazingly.”
Pacific’s player of the game was sophomore Lauren Langenbacher.
“Lauren Langenbacher on defense played her best game this season and was vital to our win,” Kelm said. “Lauren was the player of the game, a well-deserved honor.”
Jayden Tucker made two saves in goal for Farmington.