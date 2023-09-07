Pacific didn’t necessarily need to win Thursday to leave with the Festus Boys Soccer Tournament title, but they earned one anyway.
Pacific (3-0) made it a clean sweep of the four-team round robin event, last polishing off University City (1-2), 5-2.
The Indians earned prior tournament wins over Saxony Lutheran, 3-0, and Festus, 8-0.
“Obviously, we had a big advantage with goal differential going in but didn’t want to take anything for granted and we were playing for the win,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “University City had a couple of really dangerous players we were able to contain for the most part with the exception of a couple goals — one being an unfortunate penalty.”
Pacific tallied three goals in the first half from Connor Higginbotham, Lucas Tennyson and Carter Klund and carried a 3-1 edge into halftime.
Gage Clark notched the Indians’ fourth goal 14 seconds into the second half.
“(That) really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Smith said.
Tennyson pushed in his second goal of the night to cap off the Pacific tallies.
“Sach Wolf and the rest of the back line were able to remain disciplined against their speedy attack and really played an all around tremendous game,” Smith said.
This was the first of three tournaments for the Indians, who host their own tournament next week and then play at the Hillsboro Tournament Sept. 18-23.
“One of our team goals was to win at least one championship, so pretty exciting to start off the season with such a young team led by core of seniors,” Smith said.
Pacific opens its tournament Tuesday against De Soto at 4 p.m.
