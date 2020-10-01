Don’t blame Pacific football Head Coach Paul Day if he had a case of déjà vu Friday night in Sullivan.
For the second week in a row, his team was involved in a back-and-forth Four Rivers Conference game.
However, this time, Pacific won, beating the host Eagles, 26-21.
It was Pacific’s first win as the Indians improved to 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan dropped to 0-4, 0-2.
“I am happy for our kids,” said Day. “The discussion with them was that nothing changed from last week, we are still a team and we have to get a little bit better every week. The good thing is the kids know it; we will be excited about the things we did well and we will look at the things we have to do better and hopefully we will keep taking strides that way.”
Pacific had come close to that first win in Week 4, but fell to Union, 41-40.
Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar was proud of his team’s effort.
“Great effort tonight and a great effort at the end,” said Haar. “We threw the ball up in the air with a chance and just didn’t make the play. I am really proud of our kids for the way we fought the second half, to come up short is pretty disappointing. We just have to learn from it and get better next week.”
Game Summary
The Indians took the opening kick off and drove 68 yards scoring on a 16-yard pass from Luke Meyer to Christian Sparks. Kenneth Bishop added the extra point, giving the Indians the early lead, 7-0, at 8:06 in first quarter.
The Indians drove down to the Eagle one-yard line on their next possession and looked ready to score when the game took a turn. Sullivan linebacker Gavin Dace was injured on the play and had to be transported on a backboard and taken away in an ambulance.
The Eagle defense tightened up and made a goal line stand, holding the Indians at the one-foot line.
On Sullivan’s first play after the stop, Gabe Dace broke loose to the Pacific one-yard line, an illegal block brought it back to the 44. The drive ended when Meyer intercepted the pass and returned it to the Eagle seven-yard line.
Once again the Eagle defense came up with a fumble recovery to hold the Indians.
Day said his team needs to focus on what they can control.
“The thing we talk about with our kids constantly is to worry about what you can control and not what you can’t,” said Day. “We didn’t control that. Moving forward we will have to worry about the things we can control.”
Haar was pleased with his defense but said again the mental errors hurt them.
“A couple of big stops on the goal line that was huge for us,” Haar said. “Then we got a couple of big plays coming out of there but then again those mental errors. We have got to get that cleaned up.”
In the last 4:34 of the half the game became a blur as each team scored twice before the half.
Sullivan scored first on a 62-yard pass from Gabe Dace to Devyn Harmon. The extra point failed and Pacific led, 7-6.
Pacific followed with a two-yard run by Matthew Austin to go up 14-6 with 1:54 to go.
Sullivan answered 1:04 later on a 20-yard pass from Gabe Dace to Alex Goly, and then converted the two-point conversion to tie it at 14-14.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Pacific scored on a 62-yard pass from Meyer to Sparks to take a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Sullivan retook the lead in the third quarter when Ian King ran it in from one yard out. Harmon added the extra point to give them the lead, 21-20.
However the Indians, as they had all night, had the answer, driving 75 yards, scoring on a three-yard run by Trevor Hill early in the fourth quarter to take the lead 26-21. That proved to be the winning touchdown.
The Eagles had a final chance driving to the Indians 10-yard line where the Pacific defense tightened up and held.
District Standings
Both Pacific and Sullivan found out last Monday that they were assigned to Class 4 District 2 for the postseason. With the win, Pacific jumped to third in the district standings behind Windsor (2-2, 26.6 points) and Union (2-3), 35.38 points.
Pacific has 22.83 points with Sullivan fourth at 16.67 points.
Clayton, John Burroughs and Affton have not played any games yet.
Final Thoughts
Day says his offense was able to respond when needed, but must continue to work and improve; however they are getting better.
“Tonight we actually gave up our first sack of the season,” said Day. “Our guys up front have done a great job of giving Luke time to pass. Luke is getting better and better each week; his accuracy continues to improve along with his decision making. Christian and Don’TA Harris made huge plays for us and we are doing some great things in the slot with Trevor. We are just trying to get better with all the parts. We have got some work to do, but again I am happy with our guys. The big thing is for us to worry about the next play and not the last one.”
Haar said his young quarterback, Gabe Dace, stepped up after the injury to his brother.
“I’m real proud of Gabe,” Haar said. “You know he was very emotional with his brother leaving; we heard, I think, that he is going to be OK. It kind of hit him at the heart there but he came up and played great tonight.”
Haar said his team overcame some of the mental errors but have to quit putting themselves in that situation.
“We overcame a lot but that is a problem we shouldn’t have to overcome, self-inflicted wounds,” said Haar. “We are going to have to get better at it and keep working on it. The one thing is we fought extremely hard through the game and I am real proud of our kids for that.”
Sullivan travels to Hermann (2-3, 1-1) and coach Haar says they need get back to work.
Week 6 Previews
Pacific will host Day’s old school, the Owensville Dutchmen (4-1, 2-0). He said Pacific will have to be physical to have a chance at victory.
“We are going to have to be really, really physical,” said Day. “They are a physical team, they have great athletes and they are good at what they do. They do a great job of preparing their kids; we will have our work cut out for us. We have to keep that quarterback in front of us and limit the big plays. Offensively, we have to put together drives and mix things up. When we mix the run and pass we are doing some really good thing but when we become one dimensional, we struggle.”
Day said he still has a place in his heart for the town of Owensville from his days of coaching there.
“That was a long time ago,” said Day. “I will say this, I can tell you there is a piece of my heart for Owensville. I absolutely love the town and the people in it. Some very good friends still live there and I know some of my old players will be at the game. It will be fun but now I am an Indian and we are going to do everything we can to play them.”
Sullivan hits the road to play at Hermann (2-3, 1-1).
“We were just focused on tonight’s game and we will look at them tomorrow,” Haar said. “We will put together a game plan and get back to work to be prepared to face Hermann next week.”
Statistics
The teams combined for a total of 872 yards of total offense. Pacific had 425 yards, 249 rushing and 176 passing yards while Sullivan had 447 total yards, 221 rushing and 226 passing yards.
Leading Pacific offense in rushing was Meyer with 123 yards.
Austin was next with 82 yards and a touchdown. Hill had 34 yards with one touchdown. Sparks ran once for 10 yards.
Meyer led the passing attack, going 10-19 with 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Leading the receivers was Sparks with seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Don’TA Harris posted two receptions for 25 yards and Hill had one reception for 11 yards.
Leading the Indians’ defense with seven tackles each were Sparks (four assists) and Coby Moeller (two assists).
Andrew Payne had six tackles and one sack. With four tackles each were Hill (two assists, two sacks), Tyler Martin (one assist, one sack) and Colton Thompson (two assists).
Gabe Dace led all rushers for the Sullivan Eagles with 102 yards followed by King with 66 yards and one touchdown. Trey Blankenship gained 33 yards and Goly picked up 20 yards.
Gabe Dace was 10-14 passing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Leading the receivers was Harmon with four receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.
Dillon Farrell had two catches for 39 yards. Gavin Dace caught one pass for 28 yards. Goly had one reception for 20 yards and a touchdown. Jason Blankenship added two receptions for five yards.
Box Score
PAC 7-13-0-6=26
SUL 0-14-7-0=21
First Quarter
PAC — Christian Sparks 16 pass from Luke Meyer (Kenneth Bishop kick) 8:03
Second Quarter
SUL - Devyn Harmon 62 pass from Gabe Dace (kick failed) 4:34
PAC - Matthew Austin 2 run (Bishop kick) 1:54
SUL - Xavier Goly 20 pass from Gabe Dace (Jason Blankenship pass from Dace) 0:50
PAC - Sparks 62 pass from Meyer (kick failed) 0:35
Third Quarter
SUL - Ian King 1 run (Harmon kick) 6:13
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Trevor Hill 5 run (run failed) 11:30
Statistics
Rushing
Pacific — Meyer 14-123, Austin 20-82-1, Hill 6-34-1, Sparks 1-10.
Sullivan — Gabe Dace 12-102, King 13-66-1, T. Blankenship 7-33, Goley 6-20.
Passing
Pacific — Meyer 10-19-176-2.
Sullivan — Gabe Dace 10-14-226-2-1.
Receiving
Pacific — Sparks 7-140-2, Harris 2-25, Hill 1-11
Sullivan — Harmon 4-136-1, Farrell 2-39, Gavin Dace 1-28, Goly 6-20-1.
Tackles
Pacific — Sparks 7-4, Moeller 7-2, Payne 6-0-1, Hill 4-2-2, T Martin 4-1-1, Thompson 4-1, Austin 3-1-1, McKay 3-3, Sizemore 3-1, Meyer 2-1, Reeder 2-1, Calvin 1-0, Hansmann 1-1, Harris 1-0, C Martin 1-0, Sater 0-1, Toney 0-2.
Sullivan — Not available at deadline.