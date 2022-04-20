One hat trick was not enough for the Pacific soccer Lady Indians Monday.
The team liked the idea so much, they scored a pair of hat tricks in an 8-0 win on the road at St. James (1-8, 0-3), concluding Four Rivers Conference play for the season.
The win improves Pacific’s overall record to 8-4-1 with a 4-1 mark against conference opponents.
“We continue to work and put in the hours in training as we prepare for the Blue Cat tournament next week with very competitive teams,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said.
Madison Land and Abby Hall scored three goals apiece in the contest to account for the team’s two hat tricks.
Caroline Tomlinson and the team’s starting goalkeeper, Emmaline Steel, added one goal apiece.
Lexi Clark tallied five assists.
Steel shared the shutout in the net with Malissa Dailey.
Pacific will have a chance to avenge its only conference loss Wednesday at Union in the first round of pool play at the Blue Cat Cup. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m.
Pacific will also play Ft. Zumwalt West Thursday at Washington, starting at 5 p.m., in its other pool matchup.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude Friday.