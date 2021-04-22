The Lady Indians launched a scoring barrage to conclude Monday’s game early.
Pacific (5-5, 3-1) picked up an 8-0 Four Rivers Conference home win against St. James (3-7, 0-4).
Pacific held a 6-0 lead at halftime.
“Each game the girls demonstrate how they are not only becoming more confident in their individual abilities but how they trust one another,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “Soccer success relies heavily on relying on your teammates, which with so many new players to the team and a year off due to COVID, every game we are getting better with competitive play.”
Caitlyn Snider led Pacific with a brace.
Four Pacific scores came from freshmen — Lexi Clark, Campbell Short, Abby Hall and Rhyan Murphy.
Senior Briana Hildebrand and sophomore Zoey Arnold each added a goal.
Goalkeeper Emmaline Steel made five saves.
“I am excited with what I am seeing,” Kelm said. “Each game we learn something, even in victory.”
Pacific hosted Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Tuesday and is next scheduled to play Thursday at De Soto, starting at 5 p.m.