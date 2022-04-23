Seven different batters had at least one hit in Pacific’s baseball victory Tuesday.
Pacific (11-1) won at home against De Soto (4-6), 9-2, while outhitting the visiting Dragons, 12-6.
Weston Kulick pitched a complete game. Over seven innings, he struck out seven batters and allowed two runs on six hits and two walks.
Cleanup hitter Ethan Broser propelled the offense with three hits, two runs batted in and a run scored.
Ethan Simpson collected two hits, walked once and scored twice.
Kulick rapped out two hits, scored and drove in a run.
Matt Reincke singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne doubled and drove in two.
Jack Meyer singled, scored and drove in three runs.
Mason Snider singled, stole a base and scored.
Trevor Klund walked and scored.
Pacific hosted Owensville Thursday in Four Rivers Conference play and next takes the field Monday on the road at New Haven in another conference game, starting at 4:30 p.m.