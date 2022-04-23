Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Windy early with rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early with rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.