A nine-run first inning determined the fate of the Pacific and Union A teams Saturday in Elsberry.
Playing as part of a three-team round robin exhibition, Pacific (1-0) opened the top of the first inning with nine runs on the way to defeating Union 15A (1-1), 12-1, in Union’s second game of the day.
The game was part of a three-team round robin exhibition with both teams also playing Elsberry.
Pacific scored its 12 runs on the strength of six hits, nine walks and four Union errors.
Union netted one run on three hits, six walks and one Pacific error.
After the nine-run outburst in the top of the first, Union answered with its one run in the home half. Pacific then added three more runs in the top of the second inning, which were the final runs of the game. Play was halted after four innings.
“We came out strong in the top of the first by putting nine runs on the board,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “I was very happy with our approaches at the plate throughout the game. We did not have too many at-bats where guys were swinging out of the zone. We also had strong pitching from Wesley (Branson) and Ryan (Bruns), as well as a strong defense behind them only having one error.”
Andrew Payne clubbed two of the six Pacific hits, a double and a single, and collected three runs batted in.
Trevor Klund doubled.
Ayden Biedenstein, Branson and Cade Martin each singled.
Cameron Jones scored three times. Tyler Trower and Luke Meyer both crossed the plate once. Payne, Jack Meyer, Weston Kulick, Martin and Cole Hansmann each scored once.
Martin drove in two runs. Klund, Biedenstein, Branson and Trower each made one RBI.
Klund and Trower each walked twice. Biedenstein, Payne, Jack Meyer, Kulick and Hansmann all walked once.
Jones stole two bases and Payne one.
On the mound, Branson was the winner. He threw the first two innings and allowed one run on three hits and four walks while recording two strikeouts.
Bruns finished out the win with two shutout innings. He allowed two walks and struck out four.
Union’s hits, all singles, came from Jayden Overschmidt, Cooper Bailey and Kaden Patient.
Luke Koch scored the Union run.
Will Mentz and Conner Borgmann both reached twice on walks. Koch and Liam Chandler each walked once.
Bailey and Overschmidt were both hit by pitches.
Mentz stole two bases. Koch swiped one.
On the mound, Mentz recorded the first out, but was charged with eight runs, seven earned, on one hit and five walks.
Koch tossed 1.2 innings and allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Overschmidt shut out Pacific across the final two innings. He allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out two.