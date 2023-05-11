Scoring early, the Pacific baseball Indians defeated Four Rivers Conference rival Sullivan Saturday to win the Salem Tournament.
Pacific (18-5) scored three times in the opening frame and made it hold up for a 3-2 win over Sullivan (14-8) Saturday in the event’s championship game.
The game marks the second one-run result between Pacific and Sullivan after the Indians won a 5-4 contest in Four Rivers Conference play April 19.
Trey Kulick was the winning pitcher Saturday, tossing 3.1 innings and allowing two runs on four hits, two hit batters and two walks with one strikeout.
Drew Beffa was credited with the save after 3.2 shutout innings with three strikeouts, one walk and four hits.
“Trey came out and did a great job for us,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “He struggled to find his curveball at times, but battled through for us. Drew did a great job for us as well.”
Sullivan outhit the Indians in the contest, 8-4, and even opened the scoring with one run in the top of the first.
However, back-to-back Sullivan errors against Pacific’s first two batters in the first inning proved costly as that allowed Trevor Klund and Ayden Biedenstein on the basepaths ahead of an Ethan Broser single, an Ethan Simpson RBI walk, a run-scoring wild pitch and a Jack Meyer sacrifice fly.
Xavian Cox, Jack Meyer, Broser and Simpson accounted for the four Pacific hits, all singles.
Biedenstein, Simpson and Cox each drew a walk.
Cole Hansmann was hit by a pitch.
Klund, Biedenstein and Broser scored the three Pacific runs with RBIs going to Simpson and Meyer.
Tough luck on a bang-bang play cost Pacific a chance to add to its lead in the sixth inning.
“We had a nice chance with the bases loaded and nobody out,” Reed said. “Cole Hansmann hit a line drive down the line and the third baseman (Chase Blue) caught it and stepped on the bag for a double play. That sucked all the momentum out of it for us.”
Drake Gawer pitched four innings for Sullivan, surrendering the three unearned runs along with one hit and two walks. He struck out six.
Cambrian Koch pitched one inning and walked one.
Gavin Schmidt pitched one inning with no runs on three hits.
All eight Sullivan hits were singles, starting with two apiece from Seth Valley and Koch.
Blue, Nolan Ulrich, Schmidt and Gawer each singled once.
Koch, Gawer and Valley each drew a walk.
Dayton Skaggs and Schmidt were hit by pitches.
Koch and Valley scored the two runs, driven in by Schmidt and Gawer.
After winning the tournament title, Pacific continued regular season play Monday at Windsor and will host Northwest Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Indians’ home finale.