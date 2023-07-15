Pacific Post 320 stepped on the gas pedal hard at the end of Tuesday’s Ninth District Tournament game.
Post 320 (15-5) took an 8-0 lead in the early innings, but watched that advantage dwindle to a one-run difference.
Pacific hit the accelerator for an eight-run rally in the team’s final turn at bat, defeating Hannibal Post 55 (4-15-1), 17-8.
Drew Beffa was the winning pitcher for Pacific. He tossed three shutout innings with six strikeouts, allowing one hit and one walk.
Sam Ruszala pitched 2.1 innings, allowing eight runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts and a hit batter.
Trey Kulick came in to shut the door and record the save. In 1.2 innings, he shut out Hannibal on just one hit with two strikeouts.
In total, the Post 320 bats racked up 14 hits, led by a 4-4 performance from Matt Reincke and a 4-5 performance from Mason Snider, the No. 9 and No. 7 hitters in the lineup, respectively.
Reincke tripled, doubled twice, singled, walked, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in three.
Snider singled four times, stole five bases, scored three runs and drove in one.
Ethan Simpson doubled, singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in one.
Weston Kulick doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Trevor Klund singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice with two RBIs.
Andrew Payne singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ayden Biedenstein singled, walked, was hit by a pitch twice, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Cole Hansmann drove in two runs on a pair of sacrifice flies, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Jack Meyer was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Trey Kulick drove in a run via sacrifice fly.
Pacific posted a six-run rally in the bottom of the second inning, building on that advantage with single runs in the third and fourth.
Hannibal scored its first four runs in the top of the fourth and Pacific answered with one run in the home half.
When Hannibal scored four more runs in the top of the sixth, that left the score at 9-8 Pacific.
Post 320 smacked four singles, a double and a triple while taking advantage of a walk, a hit batter and two Hannibal errors to put the game back out of reach in the bottom of the sixth with eight runs.
For Post 55, two of the six hits came off the bat of leadoff man Caleb Nelson.
Nelson singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Camden Fisher doubled and scored.
Tyler Caldwell singled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Matt Miller singled, walked and stole a base.
Carter Hawkinson singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Corey Weiss walked and scored twice.
Carter Jones pitched 1.1 innings for Hannibal. He allowed six runs on three hits and three walks with four hit batters and two strikeouts.
Fisher pitched four innings, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and one strikeout.
Gavin Greving got the last two outs, first allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk.
The win propelled Post 320 into the losers’ bracket semifinals Wednesday against St. Peters Post 313.
