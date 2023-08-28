Few coaches are thrilled after their first action.
Put Pacific volleyball Head Coach Joe Brammeier into the satisfied department.
Brammeier’s Lady Indians won four of their six sets Tuesday during the Union Jamboree Tuesday.
“They came out ready to play,” Brammeier said. “We’ve got a lot of things we still need to work on. For the most part they came out with a lot of energy, especially the young ones who are filling in for the first time playing varsity. They played great.”
Pacific opened by taking two games over Seckman (20-16-2 last year), 21-18 and 21-17, before losing the third set (played to 15), 15-8.
Against conference rival Union (20-10), Pacific won the first game, 21-19, but Union took the second, 22-20. Pacific won the third set, 15-10.
Pacific went 15-11-1 overall last season, 5-2 in the Four Rivers Conference. The Lady Indians finished in a three-way tie for second in the league behind Hermann.
While the Lady Indians did lose key players to graduation, Brammeier’s team returns experience at many different positions.
“We lost both of our middle hitters, Erin Brooks and Annie Tomlinson,” Brammeier said. “We have our sophomore Ilana Reeder, who is really stepping up and played a lot of club volleyball in the offseason to earn her spot on the varsity. Annie’s sister, Caroline Tomlinson, is coming back into the middle. She’s great up there as a big blocker and huge hitter. Paydin Todahl is stepping up on the right side. A lot of these girls are starting to get into club now and it’s really showing a lot with the improvement in the program.”
Pacific’s preparation was evident as it was able to exercise defensive ball control, which enabled the setters to run in-system, putting the hitters into favorable attacking situations.
“We’ve got a lot of new people, so we started off with a lot of ball control drills over the first two practices,” Brammeier said. “We were really focusing on that and serve receive, because if we can’t do that, then our offense doesn’t really succeed without it.”
Brammeier said serve receive will continue to be an area to improve.
“We really need to focus a little more on serve receive,” Brammeier said. “We really started getting lazy at the end, not moving our feet to the ball. A lot of it was nerves. They haven’t played together much and the chemistry isn’t quite there yet. I’m hoping with today and the tournament this weekend, that improves a lot.”
The Lady Indians open the season at the Windsor Tournament Saturday. Pacific is in the Brown Pool and will play in Gym 1. First action starts at 10:10 a.m. against another FRC opponent, Sullivan (21-13-3). Like Union and Pacific, Sullivan also went 5-2 in league play last fall.
Pacific plays host Windsor (32-2) at 11:50 a.m. before ending pool play against Alton, Illinois, at 12:40 p.m.
Bracket play starts after that with the top two finishers in each pool moving to the Gold Bracket. The third- and fourth-place finishers go to the Silver Bracket.
“We have Sullivan from our conference in this tournament,” Brammeier said. “Helias and Windsor are good teams in the tournament. There’s a lot of good teams to play this weekend.”
The Lady Indians return to Jefferson County Monday and Wednesday. Pacific plays in Arnold Monday, facing Fox at 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Indians go to Cedar Hill Wednesday to play Northwest at 6:15 p.m.
The home opener is Sept. 5 against Washington. Varsity action is expected to start around 6:15 p.m.
“I’ve been hearing that the Four Rivers Conference is wide open now that Holly Heldt has graduated from Hermann,” Brammeier said. “We graduated a lot, so it should be a little harder, but I think the conference is wide open for anyone to take it.”
