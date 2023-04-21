Pacific only needed one half to get its fourth Four Rivers Conference girls soccer win of the season.
The Lady Indians (7-3-1, 4-1) routed visiting St. James (0-7, 0-4) Monday at Pacific, 9-0.
“(This was) quite the collective performance as every player got on the field and contributed in some way,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Hats off to St. James for playing their hearts out and keeping their heads up. Very inspiring to see.”
Kamryn Bukowsky and Kennedy Fox each netted a brace for Pacific.
Madison Land, Shelby Kelemen, Haylee Hoke, Lexi Clark and Caroline Tomlinson all scored once.
Pacific goalkeeper Elayna Dubbs recorded the shutout, her fourth clean sheet of the season.
Next up is a road game Thursday at De Soto, starting at 5 p.m. Pacific plays next week in the Blue Cat Cup.
