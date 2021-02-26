Saturday marked the end of the line for Pacific girls wrestling for the season.
Neither of Pacific’s two sectional qualifiers, Lana Todahl or Emmaline Steel, made it through the Class 1 Section 1 Tournament in St. Clair. Only three wrestlers from each weight class advanced from the event to the state tournament in Independence March 9.
Todahl and Steel were the first two Pacific girls to advance beyond the district round in the program’s short three-year history.
“I am proud of the way they stepped out and competed,” Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I never question whether their heart is in it or not. Those two always give their best effort on the mat. (They) simply just got outwrestled.”
Todahl finishes the season with an 11-6 record. Steel posted a 14-12 record on the year. Both are juniors.
“Good news is we will get both of them back next season,” Knott said. “I think this experience of getting to the sectional tournament is only going to make them hungrier for success in their senior years. To qualify for the girls state meet is extremely difficult to do. We have come close to having a state qualifier the last three years. We have to continue to work to get over that hump.”
In the quarterfinals, Todahl was pinned by Sikeston’s Kate Grubbs, who went on to win the division.
Todahl then pinned Cape Notre Dame’s Lily Ahlvin in 3:24 in the first round of wrestlebacks.
Lafayette’s Sophia Scheller eliminated Todahl by pin in the consolation semifinals.
Steel concluded her tournament after two matches. She was pinned by Dexter’s Julianna Rivera and lost an 8-1 decision to Seckman’s Hannah Tackett.