Bennett Parker singled home Ethan Holzmark in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday, lifting Pacific Post 320 over Elsberry Post 226 in Ninth District Junior Legion action at Pacific High School, 5-4.
The win elevated Pacific (7-5-2, 4-2) to third in the Ninth District standings, a game behind Elsberry (16-6, 6-2).
Both remain in contention (along with Union Post 297, Washington Post 218 and Sullivan Post 18) for the Ninth District regular season title. Elsberry has completed its district schedule while Pacific has games left with Union Post 297 and Sullivan Post 18.
First-place St. Peters Post 313 still has games with Washington Post 218, Union Post 297 and Hannibal Post 55 to be played. Should St. Peters lose all three, it’s possible that Pacific or Elsberry could claim the regular season title.
In Wednesday’s game at Pacific High School, the host team grabbed the lead with a run in the first and two more in the second.
Elsberry got onto the scoreboard with a run in the top of the fourth and then took the lead with three in the top of the sixth, but Pacific tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning.
That set up the game-winning play with one out in the seventh.
Cayden Matthes went the distance for the win. Over seven innings, Matthes allowed four runs on four hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out eight.
Matthes was near the mandated pitch limit and would have had to exit had the game gone to an eighth inning.
Brady Eulinger matched Matthes for 6.1 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and seven walks. He struck out two.
Eulinger ended at 103 pitches of the 105-pitch limit.
Cole Ramirez led Pacific’s offense with two hits.
Austin Covert doubled.
Connor Mooney, Gavin Lane and Parker singled.
Mooney drew two walks. Holzmark, Landon Swebilius, Ramirez, James Imus and Covert walked once.
Ramirez and Holzmark both stole bases.
Holzmark scored twice. Hagen Hassell, Ramirez and Landon Andrew scored once.
Imus drove in two runs. Mooney, Parker and Covert each had one RBI.
For Post 226, Noah Taylor ended with two hits.
Camden Palmer doubled. Eulinger added a single.
Trent Albrecht walked. Lance Stuckey and Brady Sheppard were hit by pitches.
Taylor and Sheppard stole bases.
Taylor scored two runs. Eulinger and Stuckey each scored once.
Palmer drove in three. Albrecht had the other RBI.
