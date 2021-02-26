To shore up its run to a Four Rivers Conference boys basketball title, Pacific had to go through some familiar faces.
The Indians (17-7, 6-1) finished league play with a 49-37 home win against Owensville (7-13, 2-4).
The win clinched at least a share of the conference title for Pacific in its first year under Head Coach Cody Bradfisch.
“I was really proud of our coaching staff and our guys and al the hard work we put into it,” Bradfisch said. “That makes it that much sweeter and we were grateful just to be able to play this year with the pandemic going on.”
Sullivan could force a split of the conference crown with a win at Owensville Tuesday, a game played after The Missourian’s print deadline.
Owensville is led by first-year Head Coach Cullen VanLeer, a Pacific alumnus who was on Pacific’s coaching staff last season. His father, John VanLeer, was the head coach at Pacific for 27 years and now serves as an assistant coach for the Dutchmen.
This was the first head-to-head meeting between Pacific and the VanLeers since parting ways last summer.
“They’ve been really good to me and they’ve got a team that has really improved and is playing its best basketball right before the district,” Bradfisch said.
Pacific ended the first period with a 12-9 lead.
The Indians remained ahead, 27-22, at halftime.
Pacific extended the lead in the third period, ending the quarter with a 39-28 advantage.
Don’TA Harris led the Indians with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
“He really fueled us and made a case that if he’s not the best player in the Four Rivers Conference, he’s at least among the best,” Bradfisch said.
Gavin Bukowsky scored 10 points and was praised by Bradfisch for his ability to distrupt Owensville’s ball-handlers.
“Quin Blackburn was big inside,” Bradfisch said. “He didn’t score, but there were a lot of possessions where guys attacked him and he just went straight up and altered a lot of shots without fouling.”
Jacob Sauvage contributed seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Pacific’s complete statistics from the game were unavailable at print deadline.
Brendan Decker paced the Dutchmen with 16 points.
Also scoring were Tyler Heidbrink (eight points), Derek Brandt (six), Bryce Payne (five), Zaid Epstein (one) and Charlie Whelan (one).
Pacific concludes the regular season on the road at Farmington Thursday. Postseason play for Class 5 District 4 begins March 2 with No. 2 Pacific hosting No. 3 Sullivan (8-10) at 6 p.m.