Nobody had as many medalists as Pacific at the Tiger Golf Classic Wednesday.
The Indians were led by three individual medalists to finish with a team score of 368, winning the tournament at St. James Golf Club.
Sullivan was close behind with a score of 370. Other team scores included St. James (378), Union (387), Hermann (424), St. Clair (430), Salem (452) and Owensville (533).
“We’re very comparable team-wise,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schimsa said of Sullivan. “It just depends on who steps up that day. They beat us on their home course. I think if we win out in conference play and do well at the conference tournament, we still have a shot at winning the conference. St. James is in there, too. It’s going to be close all the way through.”
Union’s Garrett Klenke had the best individual performance on the day, shooting a 75, just three above par.
“It is great to see Garrett playing his style of golf again,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said.
“This was his first win as an individual player in a high school tournament, so that meant a lot to him. He had a few struggling moments during the round but ended up rattling off three birdies in a row, which was huge at the turn. His putting was helping him quite a bit throughout the day.”
Klenke beat out Hermann runner-up Trigg Lindahl by just two strokes.
Sullivan’s Kaleb White finished third in 85 strokes.
Pacific’s Jared Hootman shot an 86 to finish fourth.
“He started off not so well and ended not so well,” Schimsa said. “In the middle, he played pretty well. He double bogeyed his last three holes, so realistically, he could have been in the low 80s.”
St. James’ Wilson McDaniel and Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock both shot a 91 to finish fifth and sixth, respectively.
Gavin Bukowsky was Pacific’s second golfer to finish in the medals, taking seventh at 92.
Pacific’s Trevor Hill also finished in the medals with his round of 94.
“They both played their best rounds of the year,” Schimsa said. “They’re my Nos. 4 and 5 golfers. They really stepped up.”
Hill tied St. James’ Hunter Redburn and St. Clair’s Blaine Downey.
In a three-way tiebreaker, Redburn took eighth, Hill ninth and Downey 10th.
Finishing out the Pacific scorecard were Gage Crowell (96, 12th) and Jacob Sauvage (99, 16th).
Backing Klenke for Union were Jace Pipes (100, 18th), Will Herbst (104, 20th), Trevor Baker (108, 23rd) and Connor Trybus (114, 27th).
“Trevor struggled with his short game, which resulted in a higher than normal score for him,” Goddard said. “Will had a much better score posted versus earlier in the week up in Columbia. Connor is slowly improving his scores as well.”
Also taking the tees for St. Clair were Ryan Bozada (99, 16th), Cole Venable (112, 25th), Hayden Johnson (125, 31st) and Erik Kennedy (130, 33rd).
Many of these teams will see each other again at the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Monday, April 26, at Birch Creek Golf Club.