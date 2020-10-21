The Indians held out hope of playing again in Week 9, but it was not to be.
One week after canceling a scheduled Week 8 game at Hermann, Pacific football will be inactive again in Week 9.
Pacific had been scheduled to play at home against St. James.
Both games have been called off in accordance with quarantine protocols.
Union and Sullivan are inactive in the Four Rivers Conference this week as well.
“This decision was made due to the continuation of a number of athletes having to quarantine due (to) last week’s positive COVID-19 exposure on campus, coupled with a number of injured athletes,” a statement from Pacific reads. “We appreciate the community’s support during the Indians’ regular season.”
Pacific plans to return to the field for district play in Week 10 during the Class 4 District 2 playoffs.