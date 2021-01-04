The Pacific wrestling Indians finished the old year Wednesday at Hillsboro’s Don Fuhrmann Duals.
Pacific went 2-2 in the event with wins against Festus, 45-27, and Mehlville, 52-6. The Indians lost a squeaker to Sikeston, 37-35, and were also defeated by Hillsboro, 69-6.
Callum Sitek worked at both 145 and 152 pounds and was Pacific’s only 4-0 wrestler on the day.
Sitek wrestled the first two matches at 152, pinning Festus’ Robert Buehre in 1:15 and scoring a 15-0 technical fall against Sikeston’s Cannon Gaddis. At 145 in the final two matches, Sitek pinned Hillsboro’s Raymund Barrett in 4:42 and won by forfeit over Mehlville.
Sitek’s win over Barrett gave Pacific its only points of that dual.
Izach Reeder was also unbeaten for Pacific at the event, but wrestled just once. He recorded a win by pin at 145 pounds against Festus’ Lucas Mercurio in 1:36.
Both Ethan Flaherty (120) and Ian Sizemore (138/145) turned in 3-1 records.
Flaherty won twice by pin and once by major decision.
Sizemore wrestled three times at 138, winning once by pin and once by forfeit with one loss. He appeared one time at 145, scoring a pin against Sikeston’s Jax Lancaster in 1:10.
Warren Fiedler (132), Colton Thompson (152/160), Nick Sater (160/170), Blake McKay (195) and Nathaniel Knaff (220) each recorded a 2-2 mark on the day.
Cameron Shouse (160/17) went 1-1.
Nickolas Wedemeier (182) and Luke Gerling (285) each finished 1-3 at the event.
Chase Fievet (138) wrestled just once, falling in a 17-4 major decision against Sikeston’s Eddie Foster.
Next up for Pacific is a coed dual meet at Helias Catholic Monday, starting at 6 p.m.