Three returning state qualifiers will lead the Pacific boys wrestling Indians into the 2022-23 season.
Jesse Knott’s team is defending the Four Rivers Conference championship. The Indians finished third in their district meet and were 10-7 in dual meets.
The returners are Nathaniel Knaff, Blake McKay and Tim Link.
Knaff, a junior, will wrestle at 285 this season after going 31-17 last year. He finished second in the district tournament and won a match at the state meet.
“The heavyweight bracket at Class 3 was senior loaded, so I’m really looking at him to take that additional leap,” Knott said. “He has come into the season with an all new attitude and is ready to make his mark.”
McKay, a senior, qualified for the state meet at 220 and Knott said he will wrestle at 215.
“He is a hard-nosed kid who has come a long way since his freshman year,” Knott said. “Looking forward to see what he can do during his senior campaign.”
Knott noted that McKay currently is injured, but should be in the lineup around Christmas.
Link, a sophomore who will wrestle at 113 or 120, went 22-17 last season, peaking at the end of the campaign.
“Tim Link got things clicking as the season came to an end last year,” Knott said. “A lot of that had to do with him finally finding his confidence in his ability.”
Knott said Link has been very active during the offseason and should be a wrestler to watch this year.
Other returners are junior Caden Browning, sophomore Tate Martin, sophomore Dylan Stout, sophomore Tyler Blake, junior Austin Tennyson, senior Nick Wedemeier, sophomore Fabian Perez, senior Cameron Shouse and senior Mason Lucas.
Browning could slot in at 120 or 126. Blake could fit in at 126 or 132. Martin is a 132 contender while Stout is expected to wrestle at 144.
Tennyson also could wrestle at 144 or at 138. Wedemeier and Perez are in contention for the 190 starting spot, Knott said.
Shouse, who saw varsity and JV time, is looking to be the starter at 165 or 175. Lucas is a candidate at 150 or 157.
Knott indicated that junior Luke Gerling and senior Billy McFerrin are injured and hope to be back by the end of the season.
Pacific has considerable depth and has 40 wrestlers out for the team.
“This is a testament to the incredible job Coach Ken Grodie did with the middle school program the past couple years,” Knott said. “These are the highest numbers we have had for as far back as I can remember.”
Austin Repp, Jay Anding, Larry Schimsa and Dan Velten are assistant coaches this season.
Among newcomers who could step up, Knott noted Lucas Tennyson, Brayden Milberg, Mason Link, Brock Webb, Israel Guenzler, RJ Berry, Colton Kossuth and Mason Snider.
Sophomores Lane Mason, Noah Skillington and Bennett Parker return this winter.
“Our team goals are the same every year,” Knott said. “We want to compete in every tournament that we enter, win the duals we are supposed to and some we aren’t, win conference, top four at districts and top 15 at state. Individually, we want to peak in February, qualify as many to the state tournament as we can and put our guys on the podium. Our tradition is strong and our standards are raised. As long as our guys step up and compete every time out and work to get better every practice, the rest will take care of itself.”
Knott said repeating as FRC champions might be difficult.
Knott is concentrating on the boys team with Aaron Leggett taking over the girls squad this season.