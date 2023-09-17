On the boys side, the Pacific cross country Indians were victorious Thursday. Pacific’s girls placed second.
Pacific’s boys tallied 38 points to win the Steelville Invitational with a 19-point cushion over Vienna (57). Pacific’s girls scored 47. Waynesville (44) won.
Junior Dylan Stout was the runner-up in the boys race in 18:14.6, trailing only Bourbon’s Brett Payne (17:11.3).
St. James senior Vanessa Perona won the girls race in 21:13, followed by Waynesville freshman Brooklyn Lercher (21:30.9) as the runner-up and then Pacific sophomore Grace Dryer (21:52) in third.
Pacific had three other runners make the top 10 in the event. Sean Wigger (18:41.3) took seventh place in the boys race and Ruby Jones (23:38.6) and Shianna Brinson (23:46.2) ranked ninth and 10th, in the girls race.
Stout and Wigger were followed by Joseph Murphy (13th, 19:12.6) Josiah Robert (14th, 19:22.4), Dax Harrison (16th, 19:27.6), Cody Stahl (25th, 20:19.2) and Gage Brown (26th, 20:26.9).
Rounding things out for the Lady Indians were Gabrielle Brannan (18th, 24:33.4), Makayla Sahno (27th, 25:47.7) and Saira Rosales (51st, 32:47.8).
Pacific will next run a week from Saturday at the Fox Invitational at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.