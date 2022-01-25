Each school got something out of Tuesday night’s wrestling dual meets at Union High School.
Host Union defeated Pacific in the girls meet, 24-6. However, the Indians won the boys meet over Union, 40-30.
“We came into this dual missing four of our (boys) starters with most being out due to sickness,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I knew Union was going to have a chance to make things interesting. Their numbers aren’t great, but the quality of kids that they have is pretty solid.”
There were six contested matches in the boys meet and three on the girls side.
Boys
Union won four of the six contested bouts in the boys meet, but Pacific picked up 30 points at uncontested weight classes to earn the meet win. Union received one forfeit.
In the contested bouts:
• Union’s Elias Neely (138) pinned Pacific’s Dylan Stout in 1:03.
• Union’s Gabe Hoekel (152) pinned Pacific’s Austin Tennyson in 2:49.
• Union’s Michael Alvarado (160) prevailed over Pacific’s Izach Reeder by injury default.
• Union’s Bowen Ward (182) pinned Pacific’s Cameron Reece in 2:55.
• Pacific’s Dominic Calvin (195) earned a 12-3 major decision over Union’s Bradley Scott.
• Pacific’s Luke Gerling (220) pinned Union’s Bradley Scott in 1:56.
Pacific’s forfeit winners were Tyler Blake (113), Tate Martin (120), Ethan Flaherty (126), Caden Browning (132) and Nathaniel Knaff (285). Union’s Hunter Garrett (145) was unopposed.
Both teams were open at 106 and 170.
There was one exhibition match. Union’s Cade Knese pinned Pacific’s Mason Lucas in 0:52.
“I felt the meet would come down to three weight classes 160, 195, and 220,” Knott said. “At 160, Izach Reeder was controlling the match and then sustained a head injury. The trainer felt it would be best to hold him out the rest of the match to be safe. He got knocked in the head pretty hard. That was six big points for them.
“At 195, Dom Calvin came out firing on all cylinders and was racking up the points,” Knott said. “To me, he wrestled far too conservative against Hoekel at conference and gave him too much light. He changed his approach this time around. However, we tired out by the third and once again gave Hoekel an opening to make things interesting, but we were able to hold on for the major.
“At 220, we needed our backup Luke Gerling to step up, and that’s exactly what he did,” Knott said. “He came out and dominated, got the fall and secured us the win. Love seeing that out of our backups.”
Girls
Union won two of the three contested matches and added two forfeits for the meet win.
In the contested matches:
• Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (120) pinned Union’s Lillie Zimmermann in 5:20.
• Union’s Ella Purschke (141) pinned Pacific’s Lana Todahl in 0:29.
• Union’s Gianna Schreck (159) pinned Pacific’s Scarlett Boyer in 1:01.
Union’s Josey Alfermann (110) and Gracie Straatmann (135) were unopposed winners.
Both teams were open at 100, 105, 115, 125, 130, 149, 174, 194 and 235.
“On the girls side of things, Zoe Fisher was the bright side,” Knott said. “She got done early but continued to fight. She was pushing the pace the entire match and it paid off late in the third when she got a big takedown and secured the fall. It was a great win for her.”