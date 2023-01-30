Just one match separated the Bulldogs and Indians in Tuesday’s boys wrestling matchup.
Pacific got the edge against its Four Rivers Conference rival, 42-36, to win on the road at St. Clair.
“Well, that night went a lot different than I had expected,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We went in without six of our varsity starters so it required a little creative thinking to get the win over St. Clair. My two goals were to find a way to win the dual while at the same time giving their three big seniors (Ryan Meek, Brock Woodcock and Cameron Simcox) matches for their senior night. Those kids earned that. Incredible careers by them. It will be strange to see a St. Clair lineup without those three names.”
Additionally, both teams defeated De Smet in the tri-meet. Pacific shut out De Smet, 64-0. St. Clair was a 52-18 victor over the Spartans.
“Overall, (we) liked the tenacity and effort we saw from our team,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Senior night was a huge success and we appreciate the parents and others that worked so hard to make it a special night. A new twist this year was each senior chose one teacher as their “Most Pinspirational Teacher” and those teachers came out on the mat for introductions after the parents.”
Pacific-St. Clair
The dual between conference opponents started with a calm before the storm as Pacific’s Mason Link (106 pounds) and St. Clair’s Grayson Langan (113) each claimed forfeit wins.
Meek (120) was the first head-to-head winner for the Bulldogs, pinning Brock Webb in 0:38.
“I needed some of our young freshmen to step in and fill some holes which would allow us to bump others in position to steal some points,” Knott said. “Brock Webb was the perfect example. Needed him to step in and take on Meek at 120. This allowed us to bump Tim Link to 126. Brock took it on the chin, but he wasn’t scared to step out there. He is going to be a big part of this program in the coming years. He has a competitor’s attitude.”
Timothy Link (126) evened things right back up for Pacific with a 3:13 pin of Creek Hughes.
“Tim can win in so many different ways,” Knott said. “On his feet he can get an offence going with leg attacks, he can scramble and he can toss you to your back when your not thinking. On top he continues to score points in bunches.”
Pacific pulled ahead, 24-12, as Tyler Blake (132) pinned Ashton Feuerborn in 0:32 and Noah Skillington (138) pinned Greg Adams in 1:51.
Cole Horton (144) then took a forfeit win for St. Clair.
Mason Lucas (150) pinned Logan Bartz in 1:59 to get those six points back for the Indians.
“Mason Lucas stepped up by dropping down to 150,” Knott said. “We were without Lucas Tennyson due to match count so Mason dropped in and picked up the fall. Looking forward to seeing what he can do this final month.”
St. Clair then reeled off three wins in a row to move ahead, 36-30, with Woodcock (157) pinning Austin Tennyson in 0:58, Simcox (165) pinning Lane Mason in 1:11 and Connor Sikes (175) pinning Bennett Parker in 1:20.
“It was a great night overall and it was bittersweet seeing the last time our senior boys will compete at home,” Mel Hughes said. “That group has been dominate throughout their high school careers with three of four earning over 150 career wins and are on pace to have the most career wins ever.”
Pacific gained a forfeit win at 190 pounds with Israel Guenzler unopposed to tie things again at 36-36.
As neither team had a wrestler in the 285-pound weight class, that left the 215-pound bout to settle the dual.
Pacific’s Blake McKay pinned Zeke Bethel in 1:38 to close the match.
“He was patient on his feet, forced them to make the mistake and capitalized,” Knott said. “He’s got a tough district ahead but his experience as a returning state qualifier will be the difference maker going forward. He knows what needs to be done and won’t make the moment too big.”
Pacific-De Smet
The Indians’ shutout win came via five pins, one major decision and five forfeits.
“The dual was far less competitive than expected,” Knott said. “They did not send their varsity guys. Our guys who wrestled stepped out and took care of business like they were expected to.”
Mason Link (106) pinned Roic Varns in 1:14.
Webb (120) pinned Torin Lopez in 2:57.
Blake (132) pinned Wesley King in 23 seconds.
Skillington (138) pinned Javier Romero in 2:43.
Lucas (150) won a 9-1 major decision against Jackson Rhodey.
Austin Tennyson (157) pinned Jack Clancy in 1:07.
Timothy Link (126), Mason (165), Cameron Shouse (175), Guenzler (19) and McKay (215) were all unopposed.
Both teams had open weights at 113, 144 and 285 pounds.
St. Clair-De Smet
The Bulldogs won two of four contested matches in the dual.
St. Clair received seven forfeits while De Smet was only unopposed in one weight class.
Feuerborn scored St. Clair’s first head-to-head victory with a 13-1 major decision over King at 132 pounds.
Woodcock got the pin at 157 over Clancy in 28 seconds.
Brady Condon (138) scored a pin for De Smet over Adams in 5:01.
Rhodey (144) also picked up six points for the Spartans, pinning Horton in 4:18.
Langan (113), Meek (120), Hughes (126), Bartz (150), Simcox (165), Sikes (175) and Bethel (215) each took the forfeit points for the Bulldogs.
Varns (106) was the unopposed wrestler for De Smet.
Neither team competed at 190 or 285 pounds.
Pacific wraps up the regular season Wednesday, Feb. 1, in a 5 p.m. dual meet at Washington.
St. Clair is competing this weekend at the Francis Howell Tournament.