Powering their way to wins at nine different weight classes, the Pacific boys wrestling Indians scored a dominating Four Rivers Conference victory on their home mats Tuesday.
Pacific defeated Union, 49-18, in the boys dual. On the girls side, Union took the victory over the Lady Indians, 24-12.
“Tuesday was a great night for our program,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We recognized our alumni, celebrated 50 years of success as a program, and introduced our first four wrestling nominations to the Pacific High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The cherry on top was defeating one of our rivals. It was a good showing for us. We were shorthanded quite a bit, and on paper this dual had the makings of being much closer. Our guys stepped up and won nearly all of the toss-up matches, which secured the overall victory.”
Boys
Pacific got an early leg up with forfeit victories in the first three matches as Mason Link (106), Timothy Link (113) and Brock Webb (120) were each unopposed.
The first contested match pitted Pacific’s Caden Browning against Union’s Logan Garrett, with the latter bumping up a weight class to 126 pounds for the matchup.
Browning pinned Garrett out of a fireman’s carry in 1:32.
“Caden Browning dominated at 126,” Knott said. “Glad we were able to win the chess move with the lineups and get him a match.”
At 132 pounds, Union’s Kurl Conato got the win on Tyler Blake in 1:48. Conato was able to win from a front headlock as Blake rolled over top of him and Conato used the momentum to roll back on top and into the pin.
Pacific responded right away to Union’s first points on the board as the Indians sent Noah Skillington (138) to the mat, where he scored a 3:44 pin on Alonzo Gregory.
“Noah Skillington won one of the key matches of the night,” Knott said. “Both guys are low-level varsity guys so it was hard to say who had the advantage. Skillington was able to get a couple key takedowns and transitioned into the big fall.”
Neither team fielded a wrestlers at 144 pounds, resulting in a double forfeit.
In the next two matches, Pacific increased its lead with a pin by Lucas Tennyson (150) over Malachi Frazier in 1:26 and an 11-1 major decision win for Mason Lucas (157) over Michael Alvarado.
“Lucas Tennyson dominated a decent wrestler of theirs in Malachi Frazier,” Knott said. “Lucas is wrestling well right now. His adjustment to high school is coming to fruition. Excited for this stretch run for both him and Mason Lucas. Mason was able to get the major. If we can get him to a point where he is wrestling six strong minutes, he will be dangerous come district time.”
Trey Ladymon got Union back in the win column with a 43-second pin, using a gator roll, of Austin Tennyson in the 165-pound showdown.
Brody Sitze (175) made it back-to-back Union pins, though it was a close call. Sitze narrowly escaped being pinned by Pacific’s Cameron Shouse before slipping free and finishing off the match in 3:13.
It was all Pacific moving forward as Israel Guenzler (190) edged Traven St. Clair in a 5-4 decision at 190 pounds and Blake McKay (285) pinned Killian Cordia in 4:47.
“It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination but it was a win nonetheless,” Knott said of the 190-pound matchup. “The key was the first period and our ability to get two takedowns.”
McKay moved up from 215 to wrestle in the heavyweight match, resulting in a both teams having an open weight at 215 and a double forfeit.
“Having the dual secured allowed us to bump Blake McKay up to heavyweight,” Knott said. “This was a back and forth affair. Proud of the way Blake stayed patient and waited for his opportunities. As the match went on, you could tell his experience as a returning qualifier was going to be the difference and we were able to pick up the fall in the third.”
Girls
The Lady ’Cats won on the strength of four forfeit victories.
Pacific did not have a wrestler to oppose Josey Alferman (105 pounds), Brianna Keiser (115), Gracie Straatmann (140) or Ashley Wright (145).
Zoe Fisher took six unopposed points for Pacific at 125 pounds.
In the only contested match, Pacific’s Marisa Johnson pinned Union’s Destiny Vlcek in the first round at 190 pounds. A time for the match was not available at print deadline.
The meet was alumni night for the Pacific program.
“It was a great showing of our alumni,” Knott said. “This program has set the standard for Pacific sports in my eyes. Over our 50 years, we have had 191 state qualifiers, 72 state medalists, 20 state finalists and 10 state champions. Team-wise, we have won 15 conference titles, four district titles, and have brought home three trophies from the state tournament. It was great to get the older guard out and celebrate this success that they all have helped create.”
Both the Pacific and Union boys teams will be at the Pacific Tournament Saturday.
The Pacific girls are wrestling at Washington’s Iron Jay Tournament Friday while Union is going to the St. Clair girls classic.