The Pacific boys cross country squad returned as a full unit for a fourth year in a row.
The Indians moved up from Class 3 to Class 4 this year and qualified as the Class 4 District 2 champions. In the state race, Pacific finished 15th for the second year in a row after finishing with 405 points in the team standings.
“The Pacific boys had some good performances and gained valuable experience for the young group,” Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “This is the foundation of the same team that qualified a year ago and will all be back next year. We had personal best times out of sophomore Noah Carrico and freshmen Nolan Gebel and Luke Wade. Those boys have grown tremendously over the last few weeks.”
Sophomore Nick Hunkins was the first Pacific runner to finish. He placed 97th in 18:28.9.
Next came juniors Collin Haley (125th, 19:00.9) and Ben Brunjes (127th, 19:04.5).
“Those top three boys went out fast for their first kilometer,” Perriguey said. Between the adrenaline of the state meet and the intense competition their speed really showed in their start. Unfortunately, it was a bit warm and that quick start was tough to maintain. They fell back in the pack a bit but some of the other boys moved up and offset the scoring changes.”
A pair of cousins finalized Pacific’s team score as Nolan Gebel placed 145th in 19:42.8 and sophomore Joseph Gebel placed 156th in 20:32.2.
The final two Pacific runners were right behind as Carrico placed 157th (20:37.3) and Wade finished 159th (20:44.6).
“We were happy to be able to have a season and ecstatic to be able to finish with a trip to the state meet,” Perriguey said. “This group of boys came away with a goal for the 2021 season of not just making the state meet again, but drastically improving their team placing.”
Pacific did not qualify for the Class 4 girls race.
Another team that moved up from Class 3, Festus, won the boys team title with 45 points.
Riley Simpson of West Plains won the individual title in 15:39.96.